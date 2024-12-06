Ex-PL ref give two-word verdict on David Coote after Liverpool, Klopp outburst

Former Premier League referee Jon Moss insists that his ex-colleague David Coote is “hardworking, diligent and sensible” as well as a “nice guy”.

Last month, the Premier League official was suspended by the PGMOL after his sweary rant on Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp leaked online.

He said: “Liverpool were s**t.

“C**t, absolute c**t. Aside from having a right pop at me when I was reffing against Burnley in lockdown, he accused me of lying and then just had a right f***ing pop at me.

“I’ve got no interest in speaking to somebody as f***ing arrogant. I do my best not to speak to him…my god, German c***t. F*** me.”

Coote‘s situation later worsened as it emerged that he organised a Travelodge ‘drugs party’ while officiating a Carabao Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

But now former Premier League referee Moss has leap to Coote’s defence and insisted his ex-colleague is “dedicated to the profession” and works hard.

Moss told The Athletic: “David is a nice guy and I always found him to be hardworking, diligent and sensible. I hope that PGMOL conduct their investigations and when it comes to it he can move on either as a referee or in some other walk of life.

“What the public have to realise is that for a number of years English match officials have been held in high esteem right around the world because they’ve never been involved in match fixing or anything like that. These people are dedicated to the profession and they work really hard.

“Unfortunately, these stories, whether you believe them or not, will undoubtedly cause damage. Some fans already had that perception of referees and this will add fuel to the fire.

“All the people I worked with have always had the best interest of the game. And I would hope that will continue as well.”

Moss became the manager of the Premier League’s Select Group One bunch of officials isn 2022 before he retired from being a referee in March of this year.

And issued some advice for Coote and any other referee looking to officiate at the highest level, he added: “You’ve always got to be careful as a match official how you conduct yourself and who you surround yourself with.

“It’s important to have a tight circle of friends that you trust. And then it’s about living your life appropriately to the position that you hold.”