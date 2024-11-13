David Coote to ‘quit before he’s sacked’ with ‘X-rated Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp rant’ to ‘cost him £1m’

According to reports, Premier League referee David Coote is expected to ‘quit before he’s sacked’ after his ‘X-rated rant’ about Liverpool leaked online.

The Premier League official was suspended by the PGMOL on Monday after he called Liverpool “sh*t” and Jurgen Klopp a “German c**t” in a leaked video.

In an exchange with a friend, Coote said: “C**t, absolute c**t. Aside from having a right pop at me when I was reffing against Burnley in lockdown, he accused me of lying and then just had a right f***ing pop at me. I’ve got no interest in speaking to somebody as f***ing arrogant. I do my best not to speak to him…my god, German c***t. F*** me.”

The friend then finished by saying: “Long story short, Jurgen Klopp’s a c***t, Liverpool are all f***ing bellends and we hate Scousers.”

After initially claiming this video was ‘not genuine’, Coote ‘accepted’ that he made those comments.

On Monday, a statement from the PGMOL read: “David Coote has been suspended with immediate effect pending a full investigation. PGMOL will be making no further comment until that process is complete.”

A report from The Sun claims Coote is ‘expected to quit before he’s sacked’ as his ‘astonishing X-rated rant’ will ‘cost him £1m’.

The report claims Coote ‘faces stiffer sanctions’ and the PGMOL ‘believe’ he will step down.

‘Refs’ chiefs at the PGMOL are investigating but believe Coote will quit before he gets sacked. ‘The FA have also launched their own probe. VAR specialist Coote, 42, was booted off Uefa’s matchlist for a Nations League game during the international break following his foul-mouthed remarks. ‘Referencing Klopp’s nationality means Coote faces stiffer sanctions from a potential aggravated misconduct charge. ‘Fifa are now looking into his part-time position with them.’

The report also notes that he is currently paid around £100,000 a year and could stand to miss out on around £1m overall.

A source for The Sun added: “He’s looking at more than a million quid down the drain there when you add it all up.”

Earlier this week, former Premier League referee Peter Walton claimed Coote is “trying to be someone he’s not” in the video.

Walton said: “There are some Premier League referees I consider more loose-lipped, and more laddish in their behaviour away from the public spotlight. David is not one of them.

“I would have described him as Captain Sensible, maybe a bit highly-strung at times, and not one of the lads.

“Unlike some referees, you rarely see him laughing and joking with players during matches – he is generally very straight-laced. I look at the video and wonder if part of the problem is that he is trying to be someone he is not.”