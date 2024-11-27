David Coote ‘refutes’ betting ‘allegations’ amid ‘only banter’ claim as leaked ‘messages’ surface

Suspended Premier League referee David Coote has “refuted false and defamatory allegations” after it was revealed he’s ‘at the centre of a betting probe’.

Earlier this month, the Premier League official was suspended by the PGMOL after his sweary rant on Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp leaked online.

He said: “Liverpool were s**t.

“C**t, absolute c**t. Aside from having a right pop at me when I was reffing against Burnley in lockdown, he accused me of lying and then just had a right f***ing pop at me.

“I’ve got no interest in speaking to somebody as f***ing arrogant. I do my best not to speak to him…my god, German c***t. F*** me.”

Coote‘s situation later worsened as it emerged that he organised a Travelodge ‘drugs party’ while officiating a Carabao Cup clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

On Tuesday night, a report from The Sun revealed ‘Coote is at the centre of betting probe after discussing booking player before a game’.

The game in question was between Leeds United and West Brom in October 2019 as Ezgjan Alioski was booked after 17 minutes for a foul on Darnell Furlong.

Coote’s post-match ‘message to a pal’ read: “I hope you backed as discussed”.

It is also noted that ‘Coote accepts a discussion took place, but claims it was only banter and nothing improper took place.’

The Sun has broken down how the reported exchange with Coote unfolded.

‘In the new exchange unearthed by The Sun, Coote appears keen to impress a Leeds fan he met online. He bragged that he was set to officiate in the upcoming Leeds- West Brom Championship clash. ‘The pal says he jokingly told Coote to give a yellow card to Leeds left-back Ezgjan Alioski so he could put a bet on it at the bookies beforehand. ‘The day before the game, Coote tells him: “Yeah really good I’ve got Leeds tomorrow.” The friend replied: “Ooh big game. We still on for what we ­discussed (Alioski). Maybe I could join you if so.” ‘Coote replies: “Haha don’t know what you mean.” His friend then posts: “Haha well I’m off to back it in the morning so don’t let me down.” Coote answered: “Haha will see.” ‘The following evening, Alioski is booked in the 18th minute of the game for a sliding challenge on Darnell Furlong. ‘Last night football experts said the booking was fully justified given the nature of the tackle. Leeds eventually won the game 1-0 with a goal from Alioski. ‘The following day, Coote messaged his friend again to say: “What a day yesterday. I hope you backed as discussed.” ‘The pal tells him that he did not put money on it but he believes another friend “backed it though”. Coote then replies: “Haha he will have to share with you then.”’

In a statement, Coote has “strongly refuted” these “defamatory allegations”.

“I strongly refute these false and defamatory allegations. Whatever issues I may have had in my personal life they have never affected my decision-making on the field.

“I have always held the integrity of the game in the highest regard, refereeing matches impartially and to the best of my ability.”