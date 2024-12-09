David Coote sacked by PGMOL with position ‘untenable’ as FA continue ‘betting probe’

Premier League referee David Coote has been sacked by the PGMOL after the refereeing body found his position to be “untenable” after a “thorough investigation”.

Coote was suspended by the PGMOL on November 11 pending a full investigation as a video surfaced of him making derogatory comments about Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp.

He said: “Liverpool were s**t.

“C**t, absolute c**t. Aside from having a right pop at me when I was reffing against Burnley in lockdown, he accused me of lying and then just had a right f***ing pop at me.

“I’ve got no interest in speaking to somebody as f***ing arrogant. I do my best not to speak to him…my god, German c***t. F*** me.”

Another investigation was opened two days later after a further video appeared which appeared to show Coote sniffing white powder with a rolled up bank note while officiating at the European Championship.

The PGMOL said Coote’s actions made his position “untenable”.

“David Coote’s actions were found to be in serious breach of the provisions of his employment contract,” the PGMOL said.

“Supporting David Coote continues to be important to us and we remain committed to his welfare.”

Coote has the right to appeal the decision to terminate his employment.

The FA has also been investigating allegations that Coote discussed giving a yellow card before a game. The allegations centre on an exchange of messages before and after Coote refereed the Championship game between Leeds and West Brom in October 2019, in which he booked the Leeds defender Ezgjan Alioski.

Coote’s post-match ‘message to a pal’ read: “I hope you backed as discussed”.

It is also noted that ‘Coote accepts a discussion took place, but claims it was only banter and nothing improper took place.’

Coote denied any wrongdoing and said the allegation was “false and defamatory”.

More to follow.