David Coote filmed snorting white powder at Euro 2024 as suspended ref called Liverpool star a ‘pr*ck’

David Coote was filmed snorting white powder while he was away officiating at Euro 2024 and the ‘pal’ who sent the video also revealed the suspended referee’s problems with Everton, Andy Robertson and a game between Coventry City and Oxford United.

Coote was suspended by the PGMOL this week after a first video emerged of him calling Jurgen Klopp a “German c*nt”.

The Sun have now been sent another video taken on July 6, the day after the Euro 2024 quarter-final clash between Spain and Germany, where Coote was a support VAR official.

Coote sent the clip of him snorting white powder on his bedside table with a rolled up US bank note to a friend, and ‘it’s believed he filmed himself in his Uefa-funded hotel room he used during the tournament’.

He is also said to have sent another photo during the tournament, showing credit cards on a saucer either side of six lines of white powder.

Coote also told his so-called pal – who wishes to remain anonymous – that Goodison Park is the worst place to referee, how he hates going to Bournemouth and isn’t a fan of Andy Robertson.

The report claims ‘the pal is speaking out to highlight Coote apparently bragging of taking drugs repeatedly during tournaments and big Prem matches’.

They told The Sun: “I believe that the FA and the governing body of the referees have to make sure that the sport we all love is protected and being officiated by the right people. My message to David Coote is…there’s help out there.

“The video of him bad-mouthing Klopp didn’t surprise me at all.

“He said to me Liverpool would definitely not win the Premier League. It just makes me question the kind of people running the Prem. He also described Andy Robertson as a ‘Scottish prick’.

“He did say that the worst place to referee was Goodison Park due to the young Scousers screaming, shouting, swearing at him and calling every name under the sun before the games had even started. And he mentioned he hated going to Bournemouth because it was just such a long way away.

“He did mention about Coventry City versus Oxford United on a Friday night on Sky Sports. He couldn’t really be a**** with this game…the fact that he had to go and referee in front of an empty Ricoh Arena. He said ‘I’m a bit too big for this’.”

A PGMOL spokesperson said in response: “We aware of the allegations and are taking them very seriously. David Coote remains suspended pending a full investigation.

“David’s welfare continues to be of utmost importance to us and we are committed to providing him with the ongoing necessary support he needs through this period.

“We are not in a position to comment further at this stage.”

PGMOL and the FA are currently investigating the first video, with Coote at risk of an aggravated breach of FA rules after mentioning Klopp’s nationality in the initial leaked video.

UEFA has also taken action against Coote by removing him from their list of officials for the upcoming internationals.