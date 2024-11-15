David Coote organised Travelodge ‘drugs party’ at half-time while officiating Spurs v Man City

Premier League referee David Coote reportedly organised a “drugs party” just before, during and just after the Carabao Cup clash between Tottenham and Manchester City, where he was the fourth official.

Coote was suspended by PGMOL earlier this week after a video was released showing him calling Jurgen Klopp a “German c*nt”, in which he appeared to be inebriated, before later footage emerged of him sniffing white powder in a hotel at Euro 2024.

And now, another of his ‘pals’, or perhaps the same one, has told The Sun about a time when Coote was messaging him to arrange a “drugs party” at a Travelodge to take place immediately after the clash between Spurs and City on October 30.

Coote is reported to have booked the Travelodge room at 7.38pm, just 37 minutes before the game was due to start and sent a booking confirmation to one of the people invited at 8.04pm.

Coote then messaged his so-called friend at half-time, saying “hope you’re getting ready”.

The source told The Sun: “On the day of the game he was messaging me repeatedly and wanting a drugs party after he’d finished at Spurs.

“He didn’t book the Travelodge until just before kick-off, then sent a notification 11 minutes from the game starting. It was crazy.

“City striker Erling Haaland was on the bench, so I was watching them on TV pretty much side by side.

“And moments before and afterwards he sent me messages.

“When he messaged me at half-time I thought it was so surreal.

“Surely he should have been concentrating on the game, not arranging drugs parties.”

Coote was supposedly then angry when his friend cancelled on him at the last minute.

The friend added: “I didn’t feel like meeting up in the end so told him I couldn’t make it.

“He went mad and asked for the £73.99 total booking fee back.”

MORE ON THE DAVID COOTE CONTROVERSY ON F365

👉 Has referee scrutiny produced a generation of ‘egotistical’ sociopaths?

👉 Fans should be ‘wildly up in arms’ about David Coote and his ‘racist’ slur

👉 Gary Neville claims ‘stitched up’ David Coote shouldn’t be ‘cancelled’ for ‘sloppy’ decision

UEFA opened an investigation into Coote on Thursday after they were made aware of the footage of him sniffing white powder, and the PGMOL were approached by The Sun for further comment after this new development.

It was revealed earlier this week, by another ‘friend’ that Coote doesn’t enjoy officiating at Everton because of “the young scousers screaming” and also had choice words to say about Liverpool star Andy Robertson.

The source The Sun: “I believe that the FA and the governing body of the referees have to make sure that the sport we all love is protected and being officiated by the right people. My message to David Coote is…there’s help out there.

“The video of him bad-mouthing Klopp didn’t surprise me at all.

“He said to me Liverpool would definitely not win the Premier League. It just makes me question the kind of people running the Prem. He also described Andy Robertson as a ‘Scottish prick’.

“He did say that the worst place to referee was Goodison Park due to the young Scousers screaming, shouting, swearing at him and calling every name under the sun before the games had even started. And he mentioned he hated going to Bournemouth because it was just such a long way away.

“He did mention about Coventry City versus Oxford United on a Friday night on Sky Sports. He couldn’t really be a**** with this game…the fact that he had to go and referee in front of an empty Ricoh Arena. He said ‘I’m a bit too big for this’.”