David de Gea has somehow rattled Man Utd fans from beyond the footballing grave

As Britain shivered on the first Saturday of December, prompting millions to fully step into Christmas and get that f*ckin tree up, one resident of Cheshire unleashed the heat of a thousand suns with a single tweet.

Not that the culprit is an unknown assassin. David de Gea remains in England despite leaving Manchester United after 12 years in the summer and took to social media on Saturday evening to comment on the freezing conditions.

With a single frozen emoji, Madrid-born De Gea expressed his feelings about the English weather before going to bed. He must have awoken to a veritable snowstorm of hate from United fans smarting at their side’s 1-0 surrender at Newcastle the previous day.

For the full article, please click here.