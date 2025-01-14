Everton may well have a major transfer decision to make with David Moyes and the Friedkin Group set to make a bold call.

The January window could be potentially crucial for the Toffees to strengthen as their new owners are ready to greenlight multiple signings.

With the arrival of Moyes after Sean Dyche was sacked last week by Everton, as well as their takeover being completed just before the new year, this could be the perfect time to strike in the market.

While their defence has been reliable as ever, their attack has continued to falter. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja and Beto have all been given opportunities but all have failed to find the back of the net.

However, despite their struggles, they could well part ways with forward Beto in the January window as there are reportedly two Serie A clubs currently interested in signing the ex-Udinese forward.

According to Italian reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, both Como and Torino are interested in a move – with the latter holding a long-term interest in the 26-year-old.

Writing on his website, he revealed: ‘The operation appears complicated due to the costs, both of the transfer fee and the salary requested by the attacker. However, there has been some contact to gather information on a discussion that could be explored in depth in the event of transfers.’

MORE ON EVERTON FROM F365

👉 One Premier League team ‘remains at risk’ with ‘no’ clubs ‘charged with PSR breaches’ for 2023/24

👉Every Premier League transfer completed in the 2025 January window

👉 Which Premier League manager is booked most often? Arteta? Iraola? Hurzeler? Nuno?

Selling him would leave them weakened but it would also allow room to bring in another attacker. Beto was recently pictured at Manchester Airport with a fan, further hinting that he was travelling to Italy to complete a move to Torino which never prevailed.

In fact, he started in their next game in the FA Cup against Peterborough and scored the opening goal in their third-round victory.

Beto has a record of just eight goals in 52 games which represents a poor return despite most of his appearances coming off the bench, especially in the league.

It has been a struggle for all of Everton’s attackers across the Dyche-era, as the club currently languishes bottom when it comes to goals scored and open-play chances – meaning it would be difficult for any forward to thrive.

According to Sky Sports, Everton are targeting a striker and a midfielder across the window, but they may need Beto to depart by making any moves. TEAMtalk claimed that they want at least £10million for their man.

The issue is that both Serie A clubs reportedly do not want to pay that figure and it remains to be seen whether a loan with an option or obligation to buy could come into place.

It is a pressing decision given Calvert-Lewin is set to depart in the summer at the end of his contract and Everton could look to recoup money on him before the end of the month instead of Beto, given this is the last opportunity to do so.

You can watch Nottingham Forest take on Liverpool in a title clash without a Sky or TNT subscription. The match will be shown on TNT Sports at 8pm but those who sign up to a free Amazon Prime account can watch it via Amazon by signing up for a Discovery+ add on.

The Amazon add on will also give you access to Manchester City’s trip to Brentford, Chelsea versus Bournemouth and Graham Potter’s West Ham as they take on Fulham. You can sign up here.

All games link: https://amzn.to/427EIqZ

Forest vs Liverpool: https://amzn.to/4fZV0Wf

TNT direct link: https://www.pbfa8trk.com/DFBHL/6JHXF/?uid=25