David Moyes out! West Ham are sixth but only ‘hitting par’ with a talented squad

On the surface, West Ham are having a good season; they are making excellent progress in Europe and are sixth in the league.

But all the same there remain major doubts about David Moyes. Discount all European victories – they bloody should win those, they are like a top-flight team beating a fourth-tier side in terms of resources and to make out otherwise is dishonest. It’s not nothing but just set in the proper context.

Their performances can be awful. The Liverpool game especially so in the League Cup, a trophy they could have won. Terrible.

The fact is they have had some excellent players. Some say Moyes doesn’t deserve the likes of Jarrod Bowen and that he bails the team out. And that team is frequently set up too defensively.

Moyes gets criticism in part because the media fellates him so much; ‘he doesn’t get the credit he deserves’ is a familiar call, especially from people who only give him credit.

Moyes himself, despite the excellence of his squad, displays a kind of inferiority complex where West Ham are a tiny club battling against the odds. As if they were Hartlepool in the Conference and not a club that has spent many millions on players.

As odd as this mind wipe might seem, West Ham are amongst the last few years’ highest spenders. They should be doing well. They are hitting par at the moment for one of Europe’s richest clubs with little chance or ambition of finishing higher than sixth. They are only sixth because they are the beneficiaries of Chelsea and Manchester United’s rubbishness.

And would anyone be surprised if Moyes’ tactics eventually led them to finish 10th?

Sometimes it feels as if Moyes doesn’t want to succeed as it sets too much expectation. The Hammers need and deserve a progressive manager and it isn’t David Moyes.

