David Ornstein has rated Arsenal’s chances of signing Vinicius Junior, while he has revealed details of Real Madrid’s new ‘improved offer’.

Bruno Guimaraes is set to be Arsenal‘s fourth summer signing after Piero Hincapie, Illan Meslier and Christos Tzolis, and Vinicius is another leading target.

The Gunners are making a serious effort to sign Vinicius, who has entered the final year of his Real Madrid contract and is yet to reach an agreement over a new deal.

Cynics will say that the world-class forward is using Arsenal’s interest to earn a better deal at Real Madrid, but Ornstein has confirmed that “they’re all in’ for this transfer.

READ: Jamie Carragher tips Arsenal to sell £60m star after agreeing signing – ‘it’s the end’

Ornstein has also rated Arsenal’s chances of signing Vinicius this summer.

Ornstein said on The Athletic FC podcast: “Arsenal are trying to sign Vinicius Junior with everything they have, they’re all-in.

“There is optimism around Arsenal based on all the conversations they have had & the work they have undertaken. Mikel Arteta is really driving this, backed by the Kroenkes.

“They’ve clearly calculated the finances & are ready to do something spectacular. It now rests on the player. There is a feeling at Arsenal that Vinicius wants to come, but that’s IF he doesn’t stay at Real Madrid.

“Let’s see how it unfolds, because it’s impossible, at the time of recording this, to say with certainty which direction it’s going to go in.

“Everybody you speak to feels varying percentages – I’m a classic fence-sitter, so maybe 50-50!”

READ MORE: Mikel Arteta’s dream 2026-27 Arsenal XI as £75mil Guimaraes fee agreed

Real Madrid move closer to Vinicius Junior with new contract offer

In a subsequent update on Wednesday evening, Ornstein revealed to The Athletic that Real Madrid have submitted an ‘increased contract offer’ to Vinicius Junior after previously insisting that they would not better their previous proposal.

Regarding this offer, Ornstein explained: ‘Madrid were previously unwilling to meet those demands but sources with knowledge of Wednesday’s discussions, granted anonymity to protect relationships, indicate the club have now raised their offer to a level that reflects Vinicius Jr’s importance to them and the project.

‘The player will now have to decide whether he wants to renew with the club he joined in 2018, await free agency next summer or pursue the opportunity presented by Arsenal.’

This news follows a meeting between Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior on Wednesday, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that this was “very positive”.

Romano said on X: ‘The meeting between Real Madrid and Vinicius Jr with his agents today has been described as ‘very positive’ by all parties involved.

‘Discussions are underway over new deal with his agency Roc Nation and the player himself.

‘Real Madrid asked for final answer ASAP.’

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, meanwhile, has stated that Vinicius is now ‘far likelier to stay’ now that Real Madrid have raised their offer.

Delaney said on X: ‘Feeling on all sides now – both clubs and player – is that Vinicius is far likelier to stay at Real Madrid

‘Let’s see what happens but contract offer is far closer to what he wants.’

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