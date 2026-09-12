Mikel Arteta and Regis Le Bris wowed by Arsenal star vs Sunderland – ‘one of the best’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gives a thumbs up during a training session.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris have raved about Gunners goalkeeper David Raya.

The north London club beat Sunderland 2-0 at the Stadium of Light in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

After a goalless first half, Bruno Guimaraes, who joined Arsenal from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window, opened the scoring for the visiting team in the 58th minute.

Bukayo Saka wrapped up the three points for Arsenal from the penalty spot in the seventh minute of injury time.

Saka himself earned the spot kick after being fouled by Reinildo Mandava, who was shown a second yellow card and sent off.

Just minutes before Guimaraes broke the deadlock for Arsenal, Sunderland were awarded a controversial penalty.

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In the 55th minute, Arsenal defender Ezri Konsa was adjudged to have pulled down Dan Ballard in the box.

Enzo Le Fee stepped up to take the penalty, but Arsenal and Spain international goalkeeper Raya saved it with a superb save low to his left.

After the match, Arsenal boss Arteta raved about Raya, whose heroics also impressed Sunderland manager Le Bris.

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya praised for Sunderland heroics

Arteta told TNT Sports when asked about Raya’s save: “Unbelievable.

“He’s a player that decides matches when we need it.

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“Big credit to Sunderland and the way they played and the way they are coached.

“They are a really good team, I don’t want to take away credit from them.

“They make it very hard for you.

“They have courage and great understanding of what’s needed.

“Extremely tough, extremely happy.”

Regarding the decision to award the penalty in the first place, Arteta fumed: “It’s unacceptable, at this level it can change the course of the season, the championship.

“I’ve seen it ten times over to be sure.

“When I saw it live, I thought it’s not possible.

“It cannot happen.

“The 27 years I’ve been in football, it’s not a penalty in any case, in any context, at any level, in any league.”

Raya told TNT Sports about saving the penalty: “It’s a big moment, especially away from home.

“For the players and the team to have that faith and keep going and win the game, two minutes after we score.

“Even if we conceded a goal, we had the faith to get back in the game.

“It’s important to keep the clean sheet because it helps us win games.”

Le Bris said to BBC Match of the Day: “[David] Raya was one of the best players on the pitch today.”

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