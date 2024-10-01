Newcastle ‘favourites’ in ‘three-way’ transfer race for Ligue 1 striker with PIF ‘ready to pay the most’

Newcastle United are reportedly leading the race ahead of Italian giants Juventus and Inter for the signing of Lille striker Jonathan David.

Canadian international David is out of contract at the end of the season and was reportedly available for as little as £15million in the summer transfer window.

He has been a consistent scorer for Lille and has been perpetually linked with a move to the Premier League, without any club coming close to signing him.

David has started 2024/25 characteristically, scoring seven goals in 11 matches, including a hat-trick in his side’s most recent Ligue 1 match away to Le Havre.

It was Lille’s first win in five after four straight defeats and a 3-3 draw at home to Strasbourg, with the 24-year-old scoring a late penalty to rescue a point.

Unsurprisingly, he is still being linked with a move away from the French club and Newcastle are reportedly in the race as Eddie Howe chases a long-term replacement for Callum Wilson.

While scoring goals is characteristic of David, being injured is characteristic of Wilson. The former Bournemouth striker has not played this season due to a back problem.

Signing a new striker to compete with Alexander Isak should be a priority for Howe and David would be a very handy addition, especially on a free transfer next summer.

Newcastle ‘favourites’ to land in-form Ligue 1 striker

According to reports in Italy, there is interest from Serie A juggernauts Inter and Juventus, though Newcastle are the ‘favourites’ to land David in 2025.

Indeed, there is a ‘three-way battle’ for the Canadian and the Magpies are ‘ready to pay the most’ in January to avoid a competitive battle for his signature as a free agent.

David is widely expected to leave Lille next year and both Inter and Juventus are ‘keeping close tabs on the player’.

It is unclear how much the Premier League side are willing to pay for the former KAA Gent striker, or if he even wants to move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle missed star striker Isak against Manchester City on Saturday but managed to avoid defeat having put in their best performance of the season.

Anthony Gordon played through the middle in the Swede’s absence and won a penalty that he converted himself.

Isak suffered a fractured toe during the 2-1 win at Wolves on September 15 and played at Fulham six days later having had a pain-killing injection, which proved to be only partially successful.

Asked if he had aggravated the injury in the process, Howe, who confirmed the Sweden international will not play against League Two Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening, said: “I don’t think that would be the case.

“It was one of those situations where, if he could tolerate the pain, he would be fine. He tolerated the pain for about 80 minutes before he became aware of any feeling back in that toe.

“It was either he’d be out until probably after the international break initially, or he could carry on playing as normal if he could tolerate the feelings and the effects of the injury.

“He hasn’t been able to do that, so we’re back to the original diagnosis, I think.”

In an ideal world, Howe would like to have Isak back to lead the line at Everton on Saturday, but if he does not make it to Goodison Park, it seems unlikely that he would be available for Sweden’s Nations League fixtures against Slovakia and Estonia.

Asked if he would prefer the frontman not to join up with his country, Howe said: “It all depends on if he’s fit or not. Fingers crossed he can be and can be involved against Everton and can go with his international team.”

On Gordon playing as a striker, Howe said: “I’d probably still say that his best position is as a left-winger currently, but he can and does have the ability to play different roles.

“Number nine is one of them and he can play that very, very well.

“But it is different for him. I think he has so many great skills as a winger. His ability to play one-versus-one, his decision making in wide areas is as good as there is in the Premier League, in my opinion, so you’ve got to be careful before changing that too much.”

