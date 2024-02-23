Barcelona are open to selling Arsenal and Tottenham target Raphinha to fund a move for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, according to reports.

Raphinha joined the Blaugrana from Leeds United for around £55million in the summer of 2022.

The Brazilian forward helped the Whites avoid relegation from the Premier League but has failed to impress in Catalonia.

He has 14 goals and 19 assists in 73 appearances for the La Liga giants, which is viewed as fairly underwhelming.

No Barcelona player is safe from being put up for sale amidst their financial troubles, and Raphinha is a name constantly involved in transfer talk.

Xavi’s side would likely look to make their money back on the 27-year-old, who is still reportedly on Arsenal and Chelsea’s radars after the London pair failed to land him in the summer he left Leeds.

Tottenham have also been thrown into the mix with Ange Postecoglou eager to bolster his attack.

As touched on, Raphinha is someone who is constantly linked with an exit and when there is talk of Barcelona needing to sell to raise funds for a signing, he tends to be the main culprit.

A recent report from Defensa Central (via Fichajes) is no different. It is claimed that Barcelona want to sign Real Madrid and Manchester City target Davies from Bayern, but need to sell before they can buy.

Barcelona are reportedly ‘dreaming of’ signing Davies, who will cost ‘between €40 and €50million’.

The Canadian left-back is expected to be one of the biggest stories of the summer, with an ‘open war’ on the cards.

Out of contract in 2025, Bayern are eager to agree fresh terms with Davies and could opt to sell at the end of the season if no agreement is reached.

Barca director Deco recently met with the player’s agents and it is believed he will ask for an annual salary worth around €12m plus bonuses.

While the Blaugrana try to convince Davies to join, they will look to sell a first-team player to be able to afford him.

Having performed ‘well below expectations’ in Catalonia, Raphinha is the most likely to leave and ‘several English clubs have knocked on the door interested in signing him’.

Read next: Carabao Cup final and Arsenal versus Newcastle among Big Weekend highlights