Liverpool are the most realistic Premier League destination for Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies when he becomes a free agent, according to reports.

Davies is out of contract at the end of the season and attracting interest from a host of clubs, including Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Madrid have been linked with the Canadian international for several years but are now competing with the Red Devils for his signature.

New United head coach Ruben Amorim has reportedly made a new left-wing-back his top priority and there are not many better out there than Davies.

However, it appears that the prospect of signing the 24-year-old on a free transfer appeals to nearly every top club in Europe, while Bayern are working hard to agree on a new contract.

Liverpool being added to the mix indicates that they are looking to move on from Andy Robertson, who has made 317 appearances for them in seven-and-a-half years.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365

👉 Ridiculous Mohamed Salah stats show why Liverpool legend is Premier League’s best ever winger

👉 Man Utd and Man City miserably side by side in Premier League mood rankings

👉 Arne Slot’s Liverpool make a mockery of early-season cynicism…

Competition from Madrid and Bayern will be fierce but the Reds are reportedly ‘the most plausible Premier League destination for him’.

This is according to The Athletic, who says Barcelona are also keen but lack the necessary funds, while Chelsea and Arsenal are ‘monitoring’ the player.

United’s interest appears to be genuine but their current ‘upheaval’ and ‘their current lack of involvement in the Champions League’ means Davies sees them as a ‘less attractive’ option.

The report claims:

Several big European clubs have shown an interest in signing Davies. The most high-profile of these are Real Madrid. They and the player’s representatives reached an understanding in February over what the terms might be of any potential transfer, were he to have signed for them for a fee last summer or as a free agent with a signing-on bonus this coming summer. Barcelona have also shown interest but there are serious doubts as to whether they could afford Davies. Madrid’s arch-rivals are still operating above their La Liga-imposed salary limit and need to raise funds to register summer 2024 signings Dani Olmo and Pau Victor for the second half of the current league season. Manchester United have previously been linked with Davies, but sources close to the player say the upheaval at the club and their current lack of involvement in the Champions League makes them less attractive from his end. At a time when budgets are tight at United, Davies would be a high-earner even if arriving as a free agent and club sources say it is not a priority deal at present. Multiple industry sources have told The Athletic that Liverpool have expressed an interest in signing the player and that they would be the most plausible Premier League destination for him. However, a move to Anfield is considered an unlikely outcome at present and senior Liverpool sources have strongly denied any interest in a deal. Other sides, such as Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea, are monitoring the left-back. Bayern and Davies’ agents have been in regular contact in recent months, including via a video call last week. Multiple sources with knowledge of the situation have said Bayern are very optimistic and feel there is a good chance Davies will extend, given the player feels at home in the club and city after almost seven years, and is a popular member of the dressing room.

👉 READ NEXT: Marcus Rashford tempting for Arsenal as Jadon Sancho proves Man Utd are the problem