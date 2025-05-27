The lawyers of Kevin De Bruyne are reportedly ‘set to arrive’ at Napoli very soon to ‘finalise’ a three-year deal, with the contract potentially being signed ‘in the next 48 hours’.

De Bruyne will be moving on from Manchester City this summer. He departs as a legend of the serial Premier League champions, having won that trophy six times and the Champions League once as his biggest honours.

Though he felt he could have continued playing for City, the Manchester outfit didn’t offer him a new deal.

As such, he’ll depart for nothing, and it looks likely that he’ll continue playing for a top-level club. Napoli have been working the hardest for him, and though other clubs are in the mix, a recent report stated De Bruyne has ‘broken connections with any other clubs’ as he looks down the barrel of a move there.

Indeed, it was stated that only formalities stand in the way of the City man’s move to Napoli.

It seems the move is indeed close to being finalised, as Fabrizio Romano has reported De Bruyne’s lawyers are ‘set to arrive’ at Napoli very soon to ‘finalise the details of a three-year deal’.

It’s stated Napoli are ‘hopeful’ of getting the agreement confirmed ‘in the next 48 hours’.

De Bruyne would become the latest in a string of former Premier League players representing the Serie A champions. He would join former Chelsea man Billy Gilmour and ex-Manchester United man Scott McTominay in the midfield.

Romelu Lukaku, who has represented a number of Premier League clubs, is also in the Napoli squad.

De Bruyne might not be the only player to swap the English top flight for Napoli this summer. Our friends at TEAMtalk are aware, among other outlets, that Red Devils man Alejandro Garnacho is on the radar there.

Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is also being looked at by Antonio Conte’s side. It’s believed that he could be tempted by the promise of Champions League football, something which looked for a while as if it could have been on offer at Forest.

But they dropped down into the UEFA Conference League, though that’s still better than the no European football which was on offer at the City Ground last season.

