De Gea ‘may retire’ after ‘disappointing’ Man Utd exit as 33-year-old’s key priority is revealed

According to reports, former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea ‘may retire’ following his exit from the Premier League giants.

De Gea was once considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world but he has declined over the past couple of years.

The Spaniard entered the final year of his contract at Man Utd at the start of last season and talks between the two parties over a new deal ended up breaking down.

The Red Devils had the option to secure De Gea’s services for a further year as there was a clause in his contract but they instead wanted him to take a pay cut.

De Gea was reportedly open to doing this but he ended up leaving the Premier League giants upon the expiry of his contract.

The 33-year-old was made to ‘consider his option’ as he reportedly signed a new contract only for the club to back out and offer him another deal with a lower salary.

Man Utd spent a significant fee to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan and De Gea’s replacement has endured a difficult start at Old Trafford.

De Gea has also been having a rough time as he is still a free agent following his Man Utd exit. The Guardian are now reporting that ‘David de Gea may retire if he does not receive an offer to be the first-choice goalkeeper at a major club’. They add.

‘The former Manchester United and Spain No 1 has rejected several approaches, including from Saudi Arabia, with money not a prime motivator. ‘De Gea is retaining fitness in the hope of an offer from the right club and from a manager who views him as being in his prime. After departing United in the summer De Gea, who will be 33 in November, would like to play for a club capable of competing for major honours. ‘He is thought to be disappointed regarding the manner of his departure from United after his contract expired. Erik ten Hag’s wish to replace him as the No 1 with André Onana meant De Gea was offered a new deal on reduced terms, having been one of United’s highest-earners, on about £375,000 a-week. ‘Discussions broke down in July, meaning De Gea was unable to receive a farewell in front of supporters.’

