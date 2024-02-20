FC Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong has hit out at journalists for “inventing lies” about his future amid reports linking him with Manchester United.

De Jong was heavily linked with Man Utd during the 2022 summer transfer window but they were forced to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid as an alternative after he ruled out an exit.

Despite this, the Netherlands international is still being linked with Man Utd and it was recently reported that they have ‘offered’ Mason Greenwood to Barcelona in an attempt to ‘reduce’ the Spanish giants’ £90m asking price for De Jong.

Man Utd seemingly face competition from other Premier League clubs for De Jong as he has also been linked with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ahead of Barcelona’s Champions League knockout tie against Napoli on Wednesday, De Jong angrily responded to journalists as he has been “irritated” by “lies”.

“My future? The truth is that I’m a bit p*ssed off with what you people [journalists] write in general! A lot of things are coming out that are not true, it’s irritating me,” De Jong told reporters.

De Jong has also indicated that journalists are “inventing” numbers when it comes to his salary.

He added: “What you say about my salary is very far from reality. Figures have been invented that are not true. I am very happy at Barça and I hope to continue playing here for many years.

“Everything that is said in the media about my salary and my future are lies. It’s a lot of smoke.

“I know that a lot of things are made up in the media, you write things that are not true. You are doing it in general with a lot of players, coaches even. You can’t do that, you are making things up. Stop this.

“I consider the club to be my teammates, the staff, I’m enjoying it a lot… The media sometimes criticise my level, it doesn’t matter because everyone can have their own opinion. But I don’t accept lies. Don’t lie.”

Responding to reports claiming he earns €40m per year, he continued: “I don’t earn €40m per season. That’s not true. This is far from reality.”

Earlier this week, Dwight Yorke encouraged Man Utd to sign De Jong so he can “mentor” Kobbie Mainoo.

“I think getting De Jong to mentor Mainoo would be a good combination as he’s suited to Man United’s midfield. If he were to come, it’d be a nice youthful balance there,” Yorke told Gambling Zone.

“I’m not sure how old De Jong is but I think he’d give us that X-factor that we need in midfield and a little bit of creativity, which he’s capable of doing, as well as adding legs in midfield.

“He ticks all the boxes and I think the combination of him and Mainoo would be a fabulous one to look forward to next season.”