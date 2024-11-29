Liverpool are ‘aroused’ by Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who might ‘be living his last months at the Catalan club’, according to reports.

De Jong has been a transfer target for Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool over the last two years.

In 2022, the Red Devils reportedly had a £75million bid accepted by Barcelona for the Dutch midfielder, who refused to move to Old Trafford.

He was not keen on reuniting with Erik ten Hag after a successful time together at Ajax due to United being in the Europa League and his current employers owing him deferred wages.

Links to the Premier League are refusing to go away and a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes says De Jong has ‘aroused the interest’ of Liverpool.

It is claimed that De Jong ‘could be living his last months’ at Barcelona and Reds head coach Arne Slot ‘sees him as a key piece to strengthen the midfield’.

There is now a ‘strong possibility’ that the former Ajax youngster will join Liverpool at the end of the season, which would be an ‘outstanding move’.

Despite being ‘an important figure in the Barcelona scheme’, the La Liga giants could cash in to help their financial problems.

A move to Liverpool benefits both parties with Slot eager to bring in a new defensive midfielder.

The Dutchman wanted to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer but the Spaniard did not want to leave his boyhood club.

De Jong’s ‘versatility and ability to handle the pace of the game’ means he is a ‘prime target for Slot’.

It will also be difficult to convince De Jong to leave Barcelona for England as he has ‘shown his commitment to the Barca project’ in recent years.

It is claimed, however, that playing in ‘the most competitive league in the world could be enough’ to convince the 27-year-old.

Regardless, De Jong’s future is ‘up in the air’ and ‘everything indicates Liverpool would be willing to put an important offer on the table’ for the player.

