Man Utd ‘made video of De Jong with legends’ to ‘persuade’ Barcelona star to reunite with Ten Hag

Things could have been so different for Erik ten Hag had he managed to convince Frenkie de Jong to join Manchester United.

Ten Hag managed De Jong at Ajax and wanted to bring him to Old Trafford in his first summer at the club.

The midfielder had no interest in joining Man Utd though, even after FC Barcelona accepted a £75million bid from the Premier League side.

The Red Devils ended up signing Casemiro from Real Madrid as an alternative and the Brazilian was a massive success in 2022/23 before a dismal 2023/24 campaign.

De Jong and Casemiro are completely different midfielders, with the latter much more physical, while the former is an incredible ball carrier and capable of transitioning his team from defence to attack seamlessly.

Perhaps the Netherlands international was the missing piece and had Ten Hag been able to sign him in the 2022 summer transfer window, Man Utd would have performed much better in the last two years.

Man Utd ‘made a video of De Jong with club legends’ to ‘persuade’ Ten Hag reunion

A lengthy report from The Athletic looks at Ten Hag’s reign and the club’s managerial search following the decision to dismiss the former Ajax manager on Monday.

In the report, his Ajax-heavy recruitment is noted as a contributing factor to his ‘requests to be given more time for his methods to click given less credence’.

Even after a new ownership model was in place, Ten Hag still got his paws on Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui in the summer transfer window, two more players he managed in the Dutch capital.

It is revealed that the 54-year-old wanted Ryan Gravenberch last summer, a similar midfielder to De Jong and another ex-Ajax player.

Bayern told Man Utd that Gravenberch ‘was not for sale’ and the Red Devils signed Mason Mount instead, someone who does not play as a No. 6, and after failing to break into Thomas Tuchel’s team, the Dutchman signed for Liverpool.

Interestingly, it has been revealed that Man Utd ‘made a video of De Jong mocked up next to some of their club legends’ in a bizarre attempt to convince him to reunite with Ten Hag.

De Jong would have been perfect for Ten Hag, whose ‘vision is for proactive and fluid attack and defence as one team’ which has ‘a large emphasis on a No. 6’.

No De Jong or Gravenberch ‘meant compromises the whole way’ to being sacked.

The report states that Ten Hag’s overall recruitment failed to convince and legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson believed his signings were ‘below the level necessary’.

