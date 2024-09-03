According to reports, Real Madrid are ‘seriously studying the signing’ of Manchester United-linked Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax for around £86million in July 2019 and has made 213 appearances for the club.

He has been a consistent performer in Catalonia but has been constantly linked with an exit during his time there.

The Blaugrana have always been open to selling the Dutch midfielder to relieve some of their financial pressure, with Joan Laporta agreeing to sell him to Man Utd two summers ago.

De Jong had no intention of moving to Old Trafford to reunite with his old Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, even though Barcelona agreed a £63m fee with the Premier League giants.

Personal terms were never agreed with De Jong owed a deferred salary payment worth £14.3m, which massively hindered the Red Devils’ chances of completing the transfer in the 2022 summer window.

There were more rumours this summer but De Jong is still a Barcelona player. He now has less than two years left on his contract.

Ten Hag remains keen on signing his former player but it feels extremely unlikely, especially when you consider that the Dutch manager might be out of a job before the transfer window re-opens in January.

Frenkie de Jong to Real Madrid? ‘A new Figo’

There could be some very tough – and surprising – competition for De Jong’s signature should Man Utd reignite their interest in the winter transfer window.

Indeed, Barcelona’s famous rivals Real Madrid are interested in signing the Dutch international, according to reports in Spain.

A report states that Los Blancos are ‘seriously studying the signing’ which would be a ‘bombshell’.

The ‘terrible management’ at Barcelona is seen as a ‘perfect opportunity’ for Florentino Perez to swoop in and ‘sign an important player from Barcelona’.

The report states that De Jong ‘does not seem to be wanted at his club’, which feels bizarre given his importance on the pitch.

Real Madrid are happy to take advantage, especially following Toni Kroos’ retirement, it is claimed, with a 2025 summer swoop planned.

De Jong will be in the final year of his contract next year, which will ‘considerably lower the figures of his signing’.

The signing could be ‘a new Figo’ case and Madrid President Perez is here for it. The report emphasises that ‘the only thing we can do is wait to see’ what happens, with nothing guaranteed.

