Man Utd: Transfer expert reveals Ten Hag is ‘strongly interested’ in ‘dissatisfied’ ex-Ajax favourite

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt, who is ‘not 100 per cent satisfied’ at the Allianz Arena.

De Ligt broke onto the scene at Ajax under current Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag.

He played a crucial role in the Dutch side’s journey to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019.

Ajax came one minute away from reaching the final of the competition but were knocked out after Tottenham’s Lucas Moura completed his hat-trick deep into injury time in the second leg.

Frenkie de Jong, Hakim Ziyech, Donny van de Beek and De Ligt were all swiftly linked to a switch and the man in question joined Italian giants Juventus in a deal worth €85.5million a couple of months after Ajax’s Champions League heartbreak.

The Dutch centre-back spent three years in Turin, where he wasn’t a massive success.

Despite failing to meet expectations, De Ligt secured a €67m move to Bayern in July 2022.

18 months into his Bundesliga career, there are many rumours about the player’s long-term future in Munich.

Manchester United are one of the clubs being linked with a move for the 24-year-old as Ten Hag looks to bolster his defence.

The United boss has a knack for signing players with experience in the Eredivisie and absolutely loves it if that experience came at Ajax.

Having loved managing De Ligt in Amsterdam, Ten Hag is eager to bring him to Old Trafford this year.

According to an X post by Florian Plettenberg, a January transfer is unlikely but a move to United ‘could become a hot topic in the summer’.

The German transfer expert says De Ligt’s ‘character and attitude’ has made him ‘very popular in the team and the club’, but the ex-Ajax man ‘is not 100 per cent satisfied’ in Munich.

‘When everyone is fit’, De Ligt usually finds himself out of Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI, and the club’s reported pursuit of Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo has also left him unsettled.

Indeed, ‘a winter transfer is not on the table’, but United and Ten Hag are boosted by the fact ‘a summer move is not ruled out’.

Should Ten Hag – who is currently joint-second in the Premier League sack race – keep his job, De Ligt to United ‘could become a hot topic in the summer’ as he is on the Dutch manager’s ‘list’.

A full report from Plettenberg and Kerry Hau for Sky Germany adds that De Ligt currently feels ‘dissatisfied’ at the German champions.

Ten Hag is ‘strongly interested’, it is claimed, with a summer deal ‘not out of the question’.

De Ligt is under contract until 2027 and has only started seven times across all competitions this season.