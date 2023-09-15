De Zerbi confident Brighton ‘have the quality’ to beat Man Utd – ‘I don’t go there as a tourist’

Brighton head coach Roberto De Zerbi has insisted that his team are not going to Old Trafford on Saturday “as tourists” as they attempt to defeat Manchester United.

De Zerbi’s men head into the contest in fine form, having won three of their opening four Premier League matches this season, scoring 12 goals.

A 1-0 victory at the Amex Stadium overseen by the Italian in May made it three successive league wins for Brighton in meetings with United.

And De Zerbi told a press conference ahead of Saturday’s encounter against a Red Devils outfit who have won twice and lost twice so far this term: “It will be an honour for me to coach in this stadium but I don’t go there as a tourist. We want to play in the right way and to win.

“Manchester United is still a great team in Europe. There will be a great atmosphere but our DNA is to try and play well, keeping the ball and trying to win. For sure it’s a tough game but we have the quality to win and play a good game.”

READ MORE: Big Weekend… Everton v Arsenal, Man Utd, Lucas Paqueta, Eddie Howe, Milan derby

Republic of Ireland international Evan Ferguson, scorer of a hat-trick when Brighton beat Newcastle 3-1 in their last match, is being monitored after the 18-year-old missed the Republic of Ireland’s two games during the international break due to a knee injury.

De Zerbi said: “Evan Ferguson returned to training yesterday. We will see how he is this afternoon and tomorrow morning.”

The contest could see Spain forward Ansu Fati make his debut after joining on loan from Barcelona on transfer deadline day.

“I want him to enjoy the game and I want to enjoy watching him,” De Zerbi said.

“He has only had four or five sessions with us so I want to give him as much time as possible.

“He is a big, big talent. I have worked with him for one week but if you ask me his best position in one month I will know. The same applies to Carlos Baleba (who was also signed on deadline day, joining from Lille), he is a great talent.”

De Zerbi also said that “Facundo (Buonanotte) and Pervis (Estupinan) are tired after a long travel but are fine.”

READ MORE: Manchester United and Chelsea stink the place out in the latest Premier League mood rankings