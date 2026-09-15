It has been suggested that Roberto De Zerbi will have an exit ‘clause’ in his Tottenham Hotspur contract and a ‘settlement’ could be reached.

De Zerbi penned a lucrative five-year contract when he joined Tottenham towards the end of last season.

The former Brighton and Marseille boss was appointed to save Tottenham from relegation, and he just did enough to help the north London side secure survival on the final day of the 2025/26 campaign.

De Zerbi has now been backed more than any other Tottenham manager, with over £300m spent on signings in the summer.

Despite this, Spurs have made a poor start to this campaign, having failed to win any of their first four Premier League games without scoring a goal.

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Now, De Zerbi is among the favourites to be the first Premier League manager sacked this season, and a report from Football Insider, who have used former Spurs scout Bryan King as a source, have an update on the head coach.

Tottenham tipped to ‘pay settlement’ for Robert De Zerbi exit

According to King, De Zerbi is likely to have a “clause” in his Tottenham contract which would allow the club to ‘pay a settlement’ to reduce the potential cost of his exit if they “don’t start pulling it around”.

“I think managers today can be brought in and sacked,” King told Football Insider.

“I feel that there must be a clause in that contract where, if things went pear-shaped, that there would be a settlement for the amount of time he’s been at the football club.

“And the way he’s going, if we don’t start pulling it around, he’ll be gone in a year or a lot quicker.”

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He added: “I don’t think it was the right decision. I don’t think he’s the right manager for the football club. I hope I’m proved wrong because I like Tottenham.

“I was going to see Tottenham matches from 1958, 59, 60 when I was a young kid. And it’s a great football club. I mean, at the moment, they’ve got the best ground in the country but the worst team in the country.”

Earlier this week, respected reporter David Ornstein warned De Zerbi that there is “very little patience” at Tottenham.

Ornstein said on USA Sports: “There’s very little patience, they are asking for time and Roberto De Zerbi will be judged ultimately as the man on the touchline.

“It would be very expensive if they were to part with him but I don’t think that’s on the agenda for now. I think it’s all about him getting results on the pitch and extracting maximum performances after the best part of £400m was spent. Now it’s time to deliver.”

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