According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi ‘wants’ to sign three Brighton players this summer.

At the end of March, Spurs appointed De Zerbi to replace Igor Tudor, having been tasked with guiding the Premier League side to survival.

There were bumps on the road for De Zerbi and Spurs, but they certainly improved following his arrival and he saved them from relegation on the final day of the 2025/26 campaign.

Tottenham beat Everton 1-0 on Sunday afternoon to secure survival and this was a rare day of joy for the club’s supporters, but De Zerbi has already alluded to the fact that he will be hard at work throughout this summer to overhaul their squad.

Speaking on Sunday, De Zerbi admitted: “From tonight, we have to start to organise and to build a new team.

“I think we have now to change too many players. We have 10, 11, 12 players good enough to stay. Good enough. Like players. Especially like people. And then we have to complete the squad with the first level of players.”

READ: Tottenham’s ‘Never Again’ Action Plan – who’s in, who’s out, and who stays for the De Zerbi revolution?

He added: “First level of players because we suffered too much.

“I suffered a lot but I think the fans, the club, the board, the players, they suffered too much. We are Tottenham and we can’t suffer like this until the last second of the last game to stay up. And I will be stronger. I will be stronger.”

De Zerbi ‘wants’ to sign three Brighton players this summer

And according to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, De Zerbi is ‘planning a triple raid’ on former club Brighton this summer, with Carlos Baleba, Bart Verbruggen and Jan Paul Van Hecke ‘wanted’ as the head coach’s ‘top targets’.

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However, Spurs chiefs have already acknowledged that they may not be able to sign all three of these players and have four other players on their radar.

The report claims:

‘There is naturally an acceptance they may not get all of those, which is why Spurs are also looking at Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi, Liverpool’s Andy Robertson and Manchester City’s James Trafford. ‘Tottenham are even considering a deal for John Stones in order to bring in some badly-needed leadership.’

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