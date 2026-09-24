Tottenham planning ‘executive’ appointment as De Zerbi sack update emerges

Tottenham are reportedly looking to bring in a new senior ‘executive’, as a reliable source reveals an update on Roberto De Zerbi’s future at the club.

Spurs sit bottom of the Premier League table after five games – the first time they have been in this position in 18 years – and pressure is building on the Italian coach.

Some have speculated that the current international break could be the right time for Tottenham to make a change, despite De Zerbi having only been in charge for 14 matches so far.

However, even though he only has a win percentage of 28.57% across those games, Spurs aren’t panicking just yet. But they are planning changes in a different way.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Spurs are keen to appoint a new ‘executive’ as they look to turn around the club’s fortunes.

“Roberto De Zerbi joined on a long-term project and my feeling with Tottenham is there’s not really a sporting infrastructure in place to make a decision,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“If these results continue, all these well-run clubs have to think about a succession plan. I’m not expecting a surprise departure in the international break, but he will know results need to improve quickly.

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“Behind the scenes at Tottenham they are relatively calm, and I’m still told the intent is to explore whether another sporting official, a co-sporting director or some form of senior executive is necessary,” Jacobs continued.

“Maybe only after they find that name in whatever capacity will they start to understand if they need to assess Roberto De Zerbi.

“He came in for a long-term project and some of the teething problems that have slowed Spurs down have been expected.

“I don’t think De Zerbi felt everything was going to improve overnight, but there’s no doubt they don’t look any better than they did last season, and we’re in a results-driven business, so Carrick and De Zerbi, to some degree, are in the same boat.”

Tottenham pushed hard to make De Zerbi their manager last season and that decision ultimately paid off, as they managed to avoid relegation.

However, if results don’t improve significantly, and quickly, the club hierarchy could be faced with a very difficult decision.

Spurs face Manchester United at Old Trafford in their next Premier League game, before a home clash against Coventry City.

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