De Zerbi hoping for another memorable FA Cup run as Brighton prepare for Stoke test

Roberto De Zerbi sits on the bench before a match.

Roberto De Zerbi is aiming for another solid run in the FA Cup for Brighton after recalling last season’s defeat to Manchester United in the last four.

Brighton were beaten 7-6 on penalties by United at Wembley after a game, in which the Seagulls dominated possession, finished goalless.

“It’s a very important target for us, especially when we think of other years,” boss De Zerbi said ahead of Brighton’s third-round trip to Stoke.

“We lost the semi-final in a bad way and we still remember that game.

“This is an important game and I want us to give our best, and that we play seriously.

“To reach the semi-final was exciting and we want to go forward again.”

Brighton beat Stoke en route to Wembley last season, with Evan Ferguson’s first-half winner settling a fifth-round tie in the Potteries.

Stoke are now under the command of Steven Schumacher and enjoying an upturn in fortunes after a miserable campaign.

The Sky Bet Championship club are unbeaten under Schumacher, having won once and drawn three since the former Plymouth manager took over.

De Zerbi said: “They are playing well, they played 25 minutes with 10 players in the last game against Ipswich and didn’t lose.

“They played another good game in Watford and we have to be focused in counter-attack.

“They are a good aggressive team who play with a clear style in ball possession. I’s another tough game.

“If you want to win you must fight for 90 minutes and play well.”

De Zerbi confirmed that Poland midfielder Jakub Moder will make his first start since March 2022.

Moder had a lengthy lay-off with a knee injury, but has come off the bench in the Premier League in recent weeks to good effect.

“Jakub is a great guy,” said De Zerbi. “I think he can be important for us because he can play in different positions on the pitch.

“The other guys love him because he has a great attitude. He is a very smart player.

“We are helping him to reach the best conditions, because after such a long injury he needs time to get back to his level.

“We’re going to play with the best team I can choose. But we can’t take risks because we can’t lose any other players.”

Republic of Ireland striker Ferguson is also due to return to the starting line-up at Stoke, while England defender Lewis Dunk is available after suspension.

