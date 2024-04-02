Ornstein: Prem boss ‘incredibly unlikely’ to replace Klopp at Liverpool with 39-year-old ‘in the mix’

It is “incredibly unlikely” that Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi replaces Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, according to David Ornstein.

De Zerbi is one of the favourites to replace Klopp at the end of the season.

De Zerbi to Liverpool ‘incredible unlikely’ – Ornstein

Following Klopp’s announcement that he will step down this summer, Bayer Leverkusen head coach and ex-Reds midfielder Xabi Alonso quickly emerged as the favourite.

However, the Spaniard ruled himself out of the running and is now expected to leave Leverkusen in 2025, with many expecting him to join Real Madrid.

The Anfield faithful got a taste of De Zerbi’s football on Sunday when Liverpool beat Brighton 2-1, but it is only glimpses they will see going forward.

According to transfer expert Ornstein, it is “incredibly unlikely” that the Reds pursue the Seagulls favourite, who has also been linked with Bayern Munich.

“My information is that it’s incredibly unlikely that Liverpool will go for De Zerbi,” Ornstein said on The Athletic FC Podcast. “I’m being told that’s not going to happen.

“And I see the stories continue to propel, and also see that he’s heavily linked with Bayern Munich, so let’s see on that one.”

This leaves Sporting boss Ruben Amorim as the most likely to succeed Klopp in the summer.

The Portuguese is doing a great job at Sporting and Ornstein has confirmed he is “in the mix” to join Liverpool and that “some conversations have taken place”.

“Amorim is definitely in the mix,” he continued. “His body of work at Sporting Lisbon is really impressive.I think a member of his backroom staff on strength and conditioning used to work at Liverpool and is said to be really important to Amorim at Sporting.

“I think some conversations have taken place.”

