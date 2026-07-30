Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi is said to be an ‘admirer’ of a second Manchester City star as he pushes Spurs towards the capture of Savinho.

Spurs have sorted their defence this summer, with the signings of Marcos Senesi, Andy Robertson and Jan Paul van Hecke. They’ve also gone hard in the midfield, parting with £185million for Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

It’s now time for forward moves, with De Zerbi confirming he’s looking to add to the final third now.

Tottenham have long been linked with City winger Savinho, for whom personal terms will be no issue given he wants to join, and the club appear to be edging closer to landing the Brazilian.

That would be one forward down, but Spurs have been linked with far more.

football.london journalist Alasdair Gold has confirmed that De Zerbi ‘is a big admirer’ of Savinho’s City team-mate Omar Marmoush.

There have also been links with Cody Gakpo, Rafael Leao, Marcus Rashford and Bradley Barcola.

But reports elsewhere have suggested Tottenham don’t believe Leao is the right fit, while Barcola is well known to be the subject of a fierce pursuit by Liverpool.

Some feel Rashford could well become a Spurs player, though his wages of over £300,000 per week don’t help that, while Gakpo has been confirmed as a target by some insiders.

Marmoush future unclear

De Zerbi has made it clear that there are multiple new signings to come this summer, stating: “In the transfer market, when I want one player, I become like a shark, no chance to say no!

“The transfer market, it’s not finished for sure, but we completed 60 per cent of our project in the transfer market. Now we have another bomba!”

There’s a good chance that Savinho plus at least one other forward could join then, and it’s previously been revealed by our friends at TEAMtalk that Marmoush is on the radar.

READ: De Zerbi informs Spence of exit decision as Euro giants advance on fellow Tottenham left-back

Indeed, Tottenham were said to have made an enquiry to City in regards to the availability of Marmoush.

The forward was also believed to be set for key talks over his future with City, but there’s been no suggestion of late if there’s been any resolution on that.

Spurs are keen if they’re able to get Marmoush, but whether that is possible is currently unclear.

READ MORE: Tottenham insider reveals ‘top four’ expectations with four stars key to De Zerbi push