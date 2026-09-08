De Zerbi gets some rare Tottenham good news as creative force fit to face Everton

Tottenham Hotspur look set for a major boost to their attacking ranks this weekend against Everton, with James Maddison reportedly ready to make a return to action.

The north London outfit have picked up just one point from their first three Premier League games of the campaign and are also yet to score, as they currently sit in the relegation places after back-to-back 17th-placed finishes.

While Roberto De Zerbi’s side looked far more solid defensively against Nottingham Forest on Saturday than they had in their opening two losses against Brentford and Newcastle, there was still a major lack of cutting edge in attack.

The Italian has not been helped by Maddison suffering a slight shoulder fracture as a substitute at Brentford on the opening weekend of the season, while two more N.10s, Xavi Simons and Dejan Kulusevski also remain out.

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Both Conor Gallagher and Mateus Fernandes have been utilised further forward in more creative roles but failed to deliver, but that could change on Saturday when David Moyes’ men arrive in north London, with the Evening Standard reporting that the hugely influential Maddison should return to take on the Toffees.

The 29-year-old missed almost the entirety of last season due to an ACL injury and there were fears his shoulder issue could keep him out for an extended spell too. However, The Standard states the England playmaker, who has 16 goals and 21 assists in 79 games for Tottenham, should be available for selection again this weekend.

The former Leicester City star has been training since the end of last week and is expected to be in the matchday squad to take on Everton, although it’s unclear at this stage whether he will be considered fit enough to actually start a game that already feels like a must-win for De Zerbi.

Tottenham trio remain on the sidelines

Meanwhile, three more Tottenham attacking stars will remain on the sidelines ahead of the Toffees clash, although it at least appears that Kulusevski is closing in on a comeback.

The Swede has spent almost 18 months on the sidelines with a serious patella injury, although he is now back in first-team training at Hotspur Way.

Speaking about Kulusevski prior to the Forest clash, De Zerbi told reporters: “Kulusevski started [training] with us at the beginning of the week, and then the last two days, a small, small problem, stopped [him from training].

“But I think he’s in a good way. It’s going very well. I already said the medical staff is very high level.

“We can be positive with him. I’m looking forward to having Deki in the squad.”

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As for Simons and winger Wilson Odobert, the pair are continuing to rehab their respective ACL issues.

Netherlands international Simons is on course for a return early in the new year, while Odobert could be back before the end of 2026, if all goes well.