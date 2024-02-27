Bayern Munich have identified Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi as an alternative to Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, according to Florian Plettenberg.

De Zerbi replaced Graham Potter at the Amex in September 2022 and has gained a lot of plaudits for the job he is doing on the south coast.

The Italian head coach guided the Seagulls to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League last term, leading the club into Europe for the first time in their history.

Their Europa League campaign has been a success as well, winning their group and being drawn against Serie A giants AS Roma in the last 16.

Brighton are also on track to stay in Europe, sitting seventh in the Premier League with 39 points after 26 games.

The Seagulls’ incredible performances under De Zerbi have seen the former Shakhtar Donetsk boss linked with a number of big jobs.

There has been a lot of talk about a move to Bayern Munich with Thomas Tuchel set to leave at the end of the season, while Real Madrid have also been linked.

The Liverpool job is another interesting one, although it is believed the Reds are prioritising appointing Alonso, who is also top of Bayern’s wish list.

While De Zerbi is believed to be a back-up option for Liverpool, Bayern are also looking at him as a second choice.

This gives the impression that De Zerbi will end up wherever Alonso does not go, with the Leverkusen gaffer the top choice for both clubs.

Read more: Six managers waiting for Man Utd and Newcastle to sack sitting ducks Ten Hag and Howe

According to German transfer expert Plettenberg, Alonso is ‘the absolute preferred solution’ at the Allianz Arena, but De Zerbi is ‘Plan B’.

Plettenberg reveals that De Zerbi has a release clause in his Brighton contract this summer and ‘is highly regarded’ in Munich.

‘News De Zerbi: Alonso remains the absolute preferred solution for all of the FC Bayern bosses to replace Tuchel,’ Plettenberg wrote on X.

‘[Bayern director Max] Eberl wants him too. More talks will follow soon. However, Bayern consider a plan B and C if the Alonso plan falls through.

‘And one of the coaches being also discussed as a possible alternative to Alonso is De Zerbi. Eberl has a very positive opinion of him.

‘The 44 y/o can leave Brighton in summer due to a release clause. But: De Zerbi is also highly regarded at FC Barcelona. Just like [Hansi] Flick.’

Bayern’s new director Max Eberl revealed this week that he tried to bring Alonso to Borussia Monchengladbach during his time at the club.

“I wanted to bring Xabi Alonso to Borussia Gladbach, it was three years ago,” he said.

“He told me: I’m sorry but no thanks, it’s too early. I need more experience.

“It was impressive by Xabi, but… no comment on current situation.”

Read now: Why Liverpool ‘could lose’ Alonso race – and the transfer ‘frustration’ which might force another exit