Roberto De Zerbi's time at Marseille looks to be coming to an end.

Roberto De Zerbi has reportedly ‘offered to resign’ from Marseille after their embarrassing exit from the Champion League while club chiefs consider whether to sack him.

An excellent first campaign in charge saw them qualify for the Champions League, but inconsistency has cost them this season, with a 3-0 defeat to Club Brugge on Wednesday ensuring they finished 25th in the group phase of Europe’a elite competition, and will therefore play no further part.

The club’s sporting director, Medhi Benatia, pulled no punches with his words post-match, though he seemed to direct his ire at the players rather than De Zerbi.

He said: “I hope that the players are aware that tonight is a professional foul. I’ve lost games in my career, I’ve rarely felt that sense of shame, being able to concede six goals in two games. I want it to have consequences on the rest of the season.”

It was reported by RMC Sport on Thursday morning that Marseille chiefs were considering sacking the Italian boss, who’s reportedly on Manchester United’s list of potential candidates to take permanent charge of the Red Devils at the end of the season.

Questions were asked when De Zerbi didn’t take charge of Marseille training on Thursday, and later in the day it was reported by Foot Mercato that the 46-year-old has offered to walk away.

It’s been claimed that talks are said to have taken place between all parties, with a formal announcement on what happens next expected to be made shortly.

French football journalist Julian Laurens said he was “not surprised” by the news of De Zerbi’s imminent departure.

Speaking on TNT Sports’ The Goal Show for gameweek eight of the UEFA Europa League, Laurens said: “I have got my phone buzzing, so I suspect this is what is coming through tonight, humiliating yesterday for him and Marseille to lose at Brugge like they did.

“It was his failure very much because he could not motivate the team, it was the 30th game this season with a 30th different lineup in the starting XI.

“He never really found the solution. They were beaten far too easily by Liverpool last week at home and that is what cost them – and I am not surprised because things were not going right.”

Marseille sit third in Ligue 1, seven points of league-leaders Paris Saint-Germain, and Laurens claims the former Brighton boss has been “at war with the French media” through some difficult times.

“It is difficult, he has been at war with the French media for a long time now, really clashing pretty much every press conference, every week,” he added.

“We know how emotional he gets and how emotional he is, and I think sometimes maybe it will come back onto decisions like tonight, but it sounds like a very De Zerbi kind of reaction.”