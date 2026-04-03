Roberto De Zerbi has issued a half-apology to Tottenham fans for his defence of Mason Greenwood in his first interview as the new Spurs manager.

De Zerbi has signed a five-year contract at Spurs, replacing interim boss Igor Tudor at the helm with the club just one point above the relegation zone in the Premier League with seven games to go.

His appointment has disgusted a section of Spurs fans after De Zerbi staunchly defended Greenwood upon the forward signing for Marseille.

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Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning bodily harm towards the same woman in 2022.

He denied all wrongdoing and the charges were dropped in February 2023.

After moving to Marseille and shining on the pitch, De Zerbi described Greenwood as a “good guy” who had “paid a heavy price”, also suggesting that he was the victim of the allegations.

Addressing the comments on Thursday, De Zerbi delivered a classic half-apology, insisting he’s “sorry if this offended anyone’s feelings” rather than admitting he made a grave error in backing the 24-year-old.

De Zerbi said: “I have never wanted to downplay the issue of violence against women, or violence against anyone more broadly.

“In my life I have always stood up for those who are more vulnerable, more fragile.

“I’ve consistently fought and taken a stand to be on the side of those who are most at risk.

“Those of you who know me well, will know I’m not the type of person who makes compromises to win more games or to win an extra title.

“I’m sorry if this offended anyone’s feelings with this subject matter – I have a daughter and I’m very sensitive to these things, and I always have been.

“I hope that over time people will get to know me better and will understand that at that moment I didn’t mean to take a stance.”

Ahead of Tottenham’s clash with Sunderland next weekend and six further ‘cup finals’ to avoid the drop, De Zerbi urged his side to play with “courage”.

“I think we have to be focused just on the Sunderland game,” he added. “I don’t want to speak about the schedule or the Brighton game or the Wolverhampton game.

“Game by game, we have to prepare the players to win the game and to be focused just on the game.

“We have to play with courage. We have to play with the qualities of the players, because if I accept this challenge, it’s because I have a big confidence in the players and the style of the history of Tottenham football is a very clear style of play.”

The Italian also confirmed he would not walk away if his side were relegated, insisting: “I signed five years of contract because for me it is a big challenge and I will be the coach of Tottenham next season, no matter what.”

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