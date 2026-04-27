According to reports, Roberto De Zerbi wants a former Brighton star to join Tottenham Hotspur, who are plotting a move for a Rangers player.

It is currently unclear whether Spurs will be playing in the Premier League or the Championship next season, but they are already linked with several potential signings ahead of this summer’s window.

Naturally, most of their possible signings depend on whether they survive in the Premier League, and this has looked increasingly unlikely to happen in recent weeks.

Still, if they do get out of trouble, two of the north London outfit’s summer signings would be AFC Bournemouth’s Marcos Senesi and Liverpool’s Andy Robertson after reports claimed they have moved to the front of the queue for these free transfers.

And a report from Italian outlet MilanLive claims De Zerbi is keen to reunite with ex-Brighton star Pervis Estupinan, who currently plays for AC Milan.

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Considering that Robertson could join Destiny Udogie and Djed Spence in competing to be Tottenham’s starting left-back next season, it is hard to see a move for Estupinan happening.

It is likely a link that’s lazily been made up after De Zerbi and Estupinan worked together at Brighton, but the experienced left-back does look likely to leave AC Milan this summer.

The report claims: ‘The player and the Rossoneri are, in fact, destined to part ways at the end of the season. Roberto De Zerbi is ready to take him back.’

Rangers star to join Spurs?

And our colleagues at TEAMtalk have more information on Tottenham’s transfer plans, with it claimed that they are ‘plotting the shock signing’ of Rangers star James Tavernier.

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It has been confirmed that the 34-year-old is in his last season at Rangers and he could return to England for his next move.

The Newcastle United academy product has previously had spells at Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic, and Spurs are now ‘weighing up a move’ for him this summer.

It is noted that this deal is being planned as a response to relegation, but they face competition from another club.

The report explains:

Sources have confirmed that Tavernier has emerged as a target, in the event of relegation, with his experience and leadership viewed as valuable assets in a promotion push. ‘Wolves are among those also monitoring his situation, with the Midlands side keen to add proven experience to their squad ahead of next season. However, relegation-threatened Tottenham are now showing interest in the full-back ahead of what could prove to be a difficult summer window.’

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