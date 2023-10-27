De Zerbi tells Brighton to focus on next ‘challenge’ after ‘magical night’ against Ajax in Europa League

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has told his side to quickly change their focus after European success over Ajax to get their Premier League campaign back on track.

The Seagulls ended their five-game winless run in style by beating the Eredivisie giants 2-0 at the Amex Stadium on Thursday night to earn a first Europa League victory.

There is, though, little time for De Zerbi’s squad to enjoy this achievement as attentions swiftly turn to the visit of Fulham this weekend and the search for a first Premier League win since September.

“I am really happy and proud for the result. October 26th was a historical day for Brighton, but we have to change to a new page and to think only of the next game,” De Zerbi said.

“It was a magical night, football is magical, and in two days we have another very important game, a very tough game, so we have to be ready to try to win because we need the points to keep a high position in the table.

“We have to try and prepare for more games in a shorter time. We can’t keep our head in the Ajax game, we have to move on and think of another challenge.

“Only in this way can we improve and reach a different level – which is competing every three days with the same mentality and attitude.”

Brighton’s efforts on combined home and European fronts this season have been hampered by injury problems.

Winger Solly March is the latest player to be set for an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a knee injury in the defeat at Manchester City last weekend which saw him taken off the pitch on a stretcher.

Forward Danny Welbeck was also substituted early on at the Etihad Stadium with an unspecified muscle problem which is expected to keep him out of contention for some time.

De Zerbi hopes to soon have defender Pervis Estupinan and Tariq Lamptey back in contention, but accepts he will have to freshen up the side for Sunday’s Premier League game.

“At the moment we feel good, we have no new injury problems – but for sure I have to change something in the first XI,” De Zerbi said.

“We can’t lose any more players. We hope Tariq and Pervis can come back inside of the group soon, but anyway we have to change many players.”

READ MORE: Premier League Predictions Week 10… Robbie Savage calls Manchester derby and more Spurs joy