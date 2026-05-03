Roberto De Zerbi has urged his Tottenham players not to forget the “sad memories” of this season just because they have climbed a point above the relegation zone.

Tottenham saw off Champions League-chasing Aston Villa in one of their most crucial results of the season on Sunday. Heading into the game two points below West Ham in the final relegation place, Spurs knew how big a game it was for them.

And their performance did not disappoint, as they were 1-0 up in 12 minutes and had their second in the 25th. Tottenham’s defence then ably halted Villa’s attack, whose only shot on target went in, when Emi Buendia struck deep into added time.

It was too late for Villa to rescue a point, though, and the victory for Tottenham saw them climb one point above the Hammers, and back out of the relegation places, giving them hope with three games to go.

De Zerbi feels that while his side are out the relegation places, they can’t forget the poor place they have found themselves in, and in a way still do.

Asked his feelings on exiting the relegation places on TNT Sports, the Spurs boss said: “Nothing, because the season is not finished yet. We have to play another three games starting on [next] Monday night with Leeds, they are playing very well.

“We can’t forget what the situation was before Wolves. It was a very sad situation and these memories have to stay in our heads.

“Just one time we have played at home and the atmosphere was amazing in the stadium. I think it was a mental problem and these two wins, I hope we can play with more confidence and better mentality.”

On the performance itself, De Zerbi was happy, and singled out goalscorer Conor Gallagher – who was a target of Villa’s in January – as a crucial asset in the victory.

He said: “We played against Aston Villa, they are a very good team. A lot of very good players, a great manager but we played very well for 60 minutes without the ball and with the ball. We suffered with [Ollie] Waktins and Buendia and conceded a goal. That was the only bad thing we did on the pitch. I’m pleased with this performance from my players. I know how much they have suffered this season.

“The high pressure is mentality and then in possession. We played very well when we had to attack the space or to shoot. I love playing football. My job is to help them and show what they are capable of.

“Gallagher, when he plays well, we play with 12 players. He is an amazing player. [Randal] Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel played an amazing game. The two centre-backs with and without the ball, I am really pleased.”

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