Dead-ball specialists: Arsenal flying in Premier League set-piece goal rankings

Arsenal lead the way in the Premier League when it comes to set-piece goals in 2023-24, although the likes of Everton and Tottenham aren’t far behind.

Mastering the art of set-piece situations certainly isn’t easy, even in the Premier League we see some of Europe’s biggest superstars struggle to beat the first man from a corner.

While some sides have struggled to have much success from dead-ball situations, Arsenal haven’t had such troubles as they have managed to score 12 goals from set-pieces so far.

Read the article at Planet Football.