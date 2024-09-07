Declan Rice makes an English-born Ireland XI alongside three Liverpool men

Interim Three Lions manager Lee Carsley takes on the Republic of Ireland in his first game as boss, having played 40 times for the opposition between 1997 and 2008.

But Carsley wasn’t raised on the Emerald Isle and he certainly isn’t the only English-born Irish international. Here’s an XI of such players.

Goalkeeper: Alan Kelly Jr

Alan Kelly followed in his namesake father’s footsteps by playing in goal for Preston North End and lining up for the Republic of Ireland. But unlike Kelly Senior, he grew up in England thanks to his old man’s 15-year stay in Lancashire. If you fancy a goalkeeper challenge, try naming the English-born ‘keeper who was part of Jack Charlton’s squad at Euro ’88 and at the World Cup in 1990.

Centre-back: Paul McGrath

One of the most talented central defenders ever seen on these shores, Paul McGrath was born in London to an Irish mother. A long career in England saw his peak years spent at Manchester United and Aston Villa, but he was linked to the top continental clubs during the eighties, particularly after impressing against Platini and Maradona in the Football League’s centenary match versus a Rest of the World side. Despite his troublesome knees, McGrath played at three major tournaments for the Republic and picked up 83 caps.

Centre-back: David O’Leary

Arsenal’s record appearance holder also qualifies for this side thanks to his London roots. David O’Leary picked up 68 caps over the course of three decades and despite a frosty relationship with England hero and then Republic boss Jack Charlton, he went on to produce perhaps the most memorable moment in Irish football history, scoring the winning penalty in a shoot-out against Romania to send his country to the quarter-finals at Italia ’90.

Centre-back: Mark Lawrenson

Long before his morose musings as a pundit and co-commentator, Mark Lawrenson was famous for his successful spell in the all-conquering Liverpool side of the eighties. Lawrenson moved to Anfield from Brighton, but the trip north would’ve felt like a return close to home after a childhood spent in Lancashire. Despite success at club level, injury robbed him of the chance to play at a major international tournament for Ireland.

Wing-back: Shay Brennan

From one European Cup winner to another, Shay Brennan was part of the victorious Manchester United side of 1968, having been thrust into the limelight at Old Trafford a decade earlier in the aftermath of the Munich Air Crash.

Less than a fortnight after the tragedy, assistant boss Jimmy Murphy had to put together a makeshift side to face Sheffield Wednesday in the fifth-round of the FA cup, with local lad Brennan scoring twice in an emotional 3-0 win.

Despite playing as a forward in the youth sides, he eventually settled in the first team as a full-back and later took the opportunity to play for Ireland through his ancestry.

Wing-back: Kevin Kilbane

Joining fellow Preston boys Alan Kelly and Mark Lawrenson is another Irish international who started his career at Deepdale. Kevin Kilbane won over a century of caps for his country and was part of the 2002 World Cup squad that had to soldier on without Roy Keane after the Manchester United star’s shocking departure from Saipan.

Central midfield: Declan Rice

Now of course an England international with over half a century of caps, Declan Rice is set to face the country he made his senior international debut for. The Arsenal midfielder played three times for the Republic of Ireland in 2018, but pledged his allegiance to the Three Lions the following year. He’s not the first to line up for both countries; former Aston Villa hero Jack Reynolds made the same switch in the 1890s.

Central midfield: Andy Townsend

Like Rice, Andy Townsend spent his childhood in London and qualified to play for the Republic thanks to an Irish grandparent. Townsend stayed in and around the international set-up for nine years and was part of two World Cup squads. He was captain in ’94 and led his side to the knockouts thanks to a memorable 1-0 win over Italy after Aston Villa team-mate Ray Houghton found the net with a stunning strike from outside the box.

Central midfield: Jason McAteer

Houghton pulled the trigger with just 11 minutes on the clock and after resolutely helping his side defend their lead he came off midway through the second half, with Jason McAteer his replacement. The Bolton midfielder celebrated his 23rd birthday with that appearance, coming just a few months after his international debut. McAteer was selected for Ireland despite growing up on Merseyside, where he would also play his club football a year later following a move to Liverpool.

Striker: John Aldridge

John Aldridge joined McAteer in coming off the bench in Ireland’s victory over Italy and both Merseyside-born stars started as subs in the following game against Mexico too, with the two combining in the second half to give Ireland a late consolation in a 2-1 defeat. Aldridge got his name on the scoresheet but his furious, expletive-driven altercation with a blue blazered official stopping him from getting on the pitch proved to be more memorable than his superb header.

Striker: Tony Cascarino

After appearing 88 times and playing at three major tournaments with Ireland, Tony Cascarino’s eligibility for the national side came under scrutiny after revelations about the striker not being a blood-relative of his Irish grandfather came to light. Despite rumours he could have his caps removed, Cascarino’s international career remained official, so fellow English-born forwards Jonathan Walters, David Kelly, Clinton Morrison, Jon Macken and David Connolly will have to remain on the sidelines.