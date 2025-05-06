Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice tries to calm down his teammates

Declan Rice says Arsenal “need to have big balls” in their Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain.

Mikel Arteta’s side must come from behind to reach the Champions League final after losing the first leg 1–0 at the Emirates last Tuesday.

Ousmane Dembele’s fourth-minute strike proved decisive, and Rice admitted PSG’s fast start “shocked us”, calling on his teammates to show their “big balls” in the French capital.

“The first 15 minutes, the early goal shocked us a little bit,” Arsenal midfielder Rice said in Tuesday’s pre-match press conference.

“Ten minutes to go we had a little blip and they hit the bar. We’re really positive we can do something here.

“Once we worked out how we could beat them, obviously we missed a few chances, but in terms of how we were driving with the ball, giving our wingers one-vs-one opportunities, chances started to open up.

“I think tomorrow night we need to do the same. We need to have big balls and we need to go out there on the biggest stage and show that we’re ready to play at this level.

“Yeah I think you need to have full belief, we certainly have that as a group. If we are the best versions of ourselves we can do just that.

“We showed we can do it when we went to the Bernabeu. There was so much talk about coming back but we handled that extremely well but we’ve proven we can handle big situations.

“We rise to the big occasions and we’re ready to do it again!”

Rice and Arsenal will be boosted by the return of midfield lynchpin Thomas Partey, who missed the first leg through suspension.

On Partey, the England midfielder added: “Total calmness, the best thing about playing with Thomas is the calmness he brings to play with the team.

“Before I came to Arsenal there was so much talk about how good he is. He doesn’t always get the recognition he deserves.

“It will be the biggest night in our history if we can win.”

Club captain Martin Odegaard has been criticised for his recent performances, but Rice insists he is the right man to wear the armband.

“I wouldn’t want anyone else being our captain and the lads think the same,” he said.

“The way he plays, the way he speaks. He’s been so good for us. He plays every minute.”

A strong Arsenal side lost 2-1 at home to Bournemouth on Saturday as PSG rotated heavily and were beaten 2-1 by Strasbourg.