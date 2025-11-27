Declan Rice put in the “most complete performance” Martin Keown has ever seen from him in Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Bayern Munich.

Goals from Jurrien Timber, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli fired the Gunners past Bayern in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Arsenal flying in 2025/26: Key statistics

Only team with 100% record in 25/26 UCL league phase

Won first 5 UCL matches for first time since 05/06 when they reached their only final

Inflicted Bayern’s first defeat of the season

And first time this season they’ve not scored 2+ in a game

Arsenal conceded their first goal in the Champions League this season and lost Leandro Trossard to injury, but other than that, it was a perfect night against the most in-form team in Europe.

Rice has been lauded for his Player of the Match performance at the Emirates, and former Arsenal defender Keown hailed the England midfielder and manager Mikel Arteta for making the right substitutions at the right time.

“I was out of my seat in that second half. Declan Rice makes a tackle near the dugout and then suddenly [Riccardo] Calafiori down that left-hand side, what a ball into the box,” Keown said on TNT Sports.

“Two substitutes, decisions at the right time, but they went through the gears, Arsenal, and they lay down a marker with that performance tonight.

“Spurs at the weekend and Bayern Munich got worked tonight and they realised really what a contender Arsenal are in the Champions League this season.”

More specifically on Rice’s individual display, Keown said: “He was galloping around that pitch. It was as if they gave him the keys to the city.

“It was the most complete performance that I’ve seen this young man play.”

Rice form ‘made possible’ by Arsenal team-mate

Summer signing Martin Zubimendi is helping unlock Rice’s attacking prowess, Keown added.

“Zubimendi made it possible, he sits deep in that midfield, he navigates for Arsenal with the ball and then Rice can get forward.

“On top of that you’ve got [Eberechi] Eze pulling strings, different class, [Bukayo] Saka, always there.

“And this guy up top, [Mikel] Merino, he puts a performance in and every one of those players tonight… substitutes, it was a show of strength from the squad, the substitutes, it was quite remarkable.

“Everything came together, the manager making the right decisions at the right time. It was a very good night for Arsenal.”

Is Declan Rice the best midfielder in the world?

Declan Rice has won Player of the Match vs Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, both home and away in the last few months… One of the best midfielders in the world 👏 pic.twitter.com/P6oSV0Jj0l — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 26, 2025



It’s a big question. And a very subjective debate. Right now, on form, there’s nobody better in the Premier League. That includes Moises Caicedo, who Rice will encounter on Sunday when Arsenal travel to Chelsea.

There is a big debate when you look abroad and see Pedri running the show for Barcelona, though he is injured right now, and Vitinha consistently performing for European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

He might be slightly below that level, considering their technical ability and what they’ve won, but in terms of Rice’s engine, lack of weaknesses, and his importance to Arsenal, there’s a serious argument for him.

