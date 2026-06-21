Declan Rice is leading the ‘charm offensive’ on England team-mate Morgan Rogers, as Arsenal are using their Three Lions stars to help convince the Aston Villa man to head to the Emirates, per a report.

The Gunners won the Premier League last season and want to open up a gap on other sides. To push their squad further beyond any others, some big signings could do the trick, and that of Rogers appears to be high on the agenda.

For months, Arsenal have been the side most heavily-linked with him, and their chase shows no signs of slowing down.

According to The Daily Mail, they’re ready to step it up, and Rogers’ England team-mate Rice is ‘leading the charm offensive’ for a man believed to now be valued at £85million.

Indeed, Arsenal are said to be using their England contingent to help convince the Villa star to move.

Along with Rice, there are three more Gunners in the Three Lions squad for the World Cup, of which Rogers is one of the starring members: Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke and Bukayo Saka.

There is no steer on the potential success of those attempts to convince the Villa star, though previous reports have already suggested he wants to make the move to Arsenal.

The fresh report suggests Rogers is open to listening to what the Gunners have to offer, but it’s not said he’s actively pushing to move.

READ: Arsenal ‘threaten’ Man Utd pursuit of top attacking target as Arteta makes £77m star a ‘priority’

Rogers price drop reports

It has been suggested for some time that Rogers will command a fee of £100million or above if he’s to leave Villa, owing to his importance to the club.

But the report here states he’ll only cost £85million, while Sky Sports have suggested the potential fee is down to £80million.

The suggestion is Villa know Rogers is a saleable asset, and they are also aware they need to sell some players, so dropping what they want for him will ensure they receive a fee.

However, Jacob Tanswell, Villa insider for The Athletic, has stated the club are not looking to drop their valuation of the star, holding firm and if anybody wants to come after him, they’ll have to pay full price.

Fans of the club are more inclined to believe the word coming from a man with closer connections to the club.

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