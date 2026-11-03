Paul Scholes wants Man Utd to sign two Arsenal stars, Mbappe and appoint Diego Simeone as manager

Paul Scholes has said that Manchester United should hire Diego Simeone as their manager should they decide to sack Michael Carrick, with the Red Devils legend adding that he would love INEOS to sign Declan Rice and Gabriel from Arsenal.

Man Utd have been dire this season, with Carrick’s side just outside the Premier League bottom three on goal difference.

The Red Devils have not won any of their last nine matches in all competitions.

However, Man Utd co-owners INEOS are planning to give Carrick time until the international break to turn things around.

Man Utd, though, are keeping all their options open, including sacking Carrick.

Eddie Howe and Unai Emery are among the managerial candidates for the Man Utd role.

READ: Man Utd: Jason Wilcox embarrassed as Chelsea insiders now make astonishing Andrey Santos claim

Sacking Carrick will not change much, until and unless Man Utd sign better players than they have on their books at the moment.

Former Man Utd stars Scholes and Nicky Butt were asked on The Good, The Bad and The Football podcast to name five players they would sign.

Paul Scholes wants Man Utd to sign Declan Rice and Gabriel

Scholes said that he would love Man Utd to sign defender Gabriel and midfielder Declan Rice from Arsenal.

The former England international midfielder would also like Real Madrid duo Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham to move to Man Utd, as well as Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise.

Scholes responded: “Any player? Right, I’ll go for Gabriel from Arsenal, Jude Bellingham, Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane. Actually, I’d swap Declan Rice for Harry Kane.”

READ MORE: Paul Scholes tells Man Utd to ‘replace’ £57m player who will ‘never be successful’

Butt said: “Gabriel, I’ll stick with Scholesy. Harry Kane, Declan Rice. I like the spine of proper English players. Lamine Yamal.

“We need a left back, Lewis Hall from Newcastle and English. I think everyone would say Kylian Mbappe, I think seeing him playing for Man United would be wild, wouldn’t it?

“Imagine seeing him playing for someone who can actually go and light up the stadium.”

Paul Scholes wants Diego Simeone at Man Utd

Scholes and Butt were then asked to name the manager they would hire to manage those aforementioned players.

While Butt said that he would bring back Jose Mourinho, who is now in charge of Real Madrid, Scholes stated that he would take Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone at Man Utd.

Butt said: “For value and to see what it would be like, because it would blow up.

“I’d bring Mourinho back and see how he deals with all that.

“I’m not saying that’s who it would take now to go and take Man United back to the top but he would be coming with those players.”

Scholes noted: “I’d go for Diego Simeone.”

Regarding Rice, Scholes noted what the Arsenal and England international midfielder needs to do to become the next Steven Gerrard after watching him in action against Liverpool at the weekend.

Scholes said: “My only thing with Declan Rice is that I still think he takes too many touches for a midfield player.

“If he decides to just play one-and-two touch and run, he’d be virtually unplayable. Almost in a Steven Gerard type of way.

“I loved his goal against Bayern Munich a couple of weeks ago. That is brilliant. That’s what he should be doing more of.

“What he did yesterday, where he power you can’t stay with that and you see the physique. It’s probably a little bit Steven Gerrard-like, his physique.

“Do you know what I mean? Both big, powerful, strong lads. It’s once he starts standing, rolling in the middle of the pitch and taking too many touches.

“He never plays with one or two touches. One-two touch run. You will never stay with him. You’ll never be able to live with him.

“And he started to do a little bit more because I thought it was a brilliant run yesterday and a great pass.”

READ NEXT: Unai Emery reservations about taking Man Utd manager job emerge