Declan Rice goal on West Ham return the final insult as Arsenal pile pressure on Moyes

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice refused to celebrate his goal on his return to West Ham.

Declan Rice scored the sixth and final goal upon his return to the London Stadium as Arsenal inflicted a heavy defeat on West Ham United.

Rice joined Arsenal from West Ham last summer, with the England midfielder scoring from outside the box to put the seal on a stunning victory for Mikel Arteta’s side.

William Saliba opened the scoring by heading in a corner on 32 minutes before West Ham fell apart, conceding three more goals – with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel and Leandro Trossard finding the net – in a shocking six-minute spell before half time to go in 4-0 down at the break.

Having converted a penalty before half time, Saka added a second on 63 minutes before Rice found the net with a long-range stroke two minutes later.

Rice, who made his Premier League debut with West Ham, made a point of refusing to celebrate his goal against his former club.

Third-placed Arsenal now sit level on points with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and two behind leaders Liverpool.

West Ham remain eighth, with the sight of fans heading for an early exit likely to pile the pressure on manager David Moyes.

More to follow.