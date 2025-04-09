Arsenal star Declan Rice has revealed that he ignored advice from a Gunners coach to score his second “magic” free-kick against Real Madrid.

The Gunners produced a stunning performance as they comfortably beat Real Madrid 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final at the Emirates on Tuesday night.

Arsenal are now a firm favourite to reach the semi-finals, with Real Madrid having a mountain to climb in next week’s return leg.

Rice was the star of the show as he scored two sensational free-kicks to place Arsenal in control before Mikel Merino added their third in the closing stages.

The England international’s second free-kick was even better than the first and he reveals Arsenal set-piece coach Nicolas Jover wanted him to “cross it”.

“We were saying to cross it,” Rice said.

READ: Rice unveils new secret free-kick weapon as Arsenal dominate and dismantle Real Madrid



“When they [the defenders in the wall] were over a little bit, we saw the space. Bukayo [Saka] said if you feel it, go for it. I thought I’m going to take this.

“When you score a goal it’s the best feeling in the world. It didn’t make sense from that angle to cross the ball. It would have to be a delicate pass.

“And when I saw the wall. It didn’t make sense to cross. You know what? I’m happy I took it because it was magic.”

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Cesc Fabregas left ‘speechless’ as Declan Rice scores ‘two of the finest free-kicks ever’ for Arsenal

👉 Arsenal ‘advance’ with ‘salary’ offer ‘prepared’ for Man Utd target amid ‘very interesting update’

👉 Arsenal – Real Madrid combined XI: Bellingham, Valverde pip Odegaard as Saka beats Rodrygo

When asked more directly about Jover’s celebrations, Rice replied: “He’s claiming for it, but he’s told me to cross it!”

He added: “I had the confidence from the first one. If it went over the bar, it wouldn’t matter.

“I don’t think it’s going to hit me what I’ve done tonight. It’s a historical night, and to score two goals against Real Madrid. We want to win this competition. But we have to take it one game at a time.”

On Rice, Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta praised his “really determined” midfielder.

“He’s been really determined because we have talked in the last few months. We haven’t scored a direct free kick since September 2021, Burnley away, Martin Odegaard,” Arteta said.

“It’s been a long time, so to score two goals in 12 minutes of that magnitude and quality from the same player – a player that has never scored a free kick before in his career – what are the odds? But he’s done it tonight.”