Declan Rice’s last man standing act at Anfield should be studied by military historians

It was a moment to leave the hearts of Arsenal supporters lodged firmly in their throats.

Their side had contributed plenty to a thrilling match against Liverpool, the kind where both teams are technically accomplished and comfortable in their own skins.

Despite ceding the advantage handed to them by Gabriel’s early Kop-silencing header, Arsenal showed the resilience of a sturdy flood barrier as relentless waves of Liverpool attacks rained down on them.

Rice personified their effort. In a match where both sets of players refuelled themselves with Jagerbombs at two-minute intervals, it often felt like the England midfielder was playing three or four positions simultaneously.

