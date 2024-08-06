Deco mission to Leipzig bears fruit as Barcelona make transfer breakthrough

Dani Olmo is set to return to Barcelona after key talks between representatives of the Catalan Giants and RB Leipzig reportedly yield a transfer agreement.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Barcelona and Leipzig have agreed terms on a deal worth £47.3m up front with add-ons having the potential to swell the final fee substantially.

Olmo is also said to have quickly agreed personal terms on a six-year contract with Barcelona where he was a youth player before his career-making switch to Dinamo Zagreb.

His route back to Barcelona has involved becoming a star at RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga and his efforts for Spain at the Euros made him the top target for his former club this summer.

The transfer fundi claims that his sources have informed him that both elements of the deal have been concluded and that an announcement of the transfer is imminent.

Romano tweeted out on X: “Dani Olmo to Barça, here we go!

“Verbal agreement in place after key mission in Leipzig for Barça director Deco.

“€55m guaranteed package plus €7m in add-ons, main part difficult to reach.

“Olmo agreed on six year deal valid until June 2030 and he wanted Barça move.”

Barca was connected to Olmo in earlier transfer windows, but it now appears finally poised to welcome the prodigal son home ahead of his joining Hansi Flick’s side for the upcoming 2024/2025 season.

As Romano touched on, Sporting Director Deco flew to Leipzig to try to get the transfer over the line and met with the player, his father Miguel and the 26-year-old’s agents to strike an agreement.

Headed into the next La Liga campaign, Olmo will push the likes of Pedri and Fermin for minutes in offensive midfield positions but may also play on the left wing where Joao Felix and Ferran Torres failed to hold the place down last term under Flick’s predecessor Xavi Hernandez.

Leipzig have a ready replacement for Olmo in the shape of another Euro 2024 star, Xavi Simons, who is on loan at the club from PSG until the summer of 2025. North Macedonia international Eljif Elmas and Austrian star Christoph Baumgartner are also on hand to make up for the Spaniard’s absence and it is likely that the club will not need to reinforce as a result of this particular sale.