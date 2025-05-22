Barcelona sporting director Deco has clarified Barcelona’s stance amid growing speculation linking Liverpool’s Luis Diaz and Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford with a move to the Nou Camp.

Diaz, 28, has enjoyed a standout season under Arne Slot, registering 17 goals and five assists across 49 appearances in all competitions as Liverpool secured the Premier League title.

But with just two years left on his current deal, his future at Anfield is back in the spotlight. Reports in Spain have repeatedly touted the Colombian as a target for Barcelona, who are expected to back boss Hansi Flick in the upcoming transfer window.

Deco, asked about the club’s reported interest, didn’t deny their admiration for Diaz and Rashford.

“We like Luis [Diaz], we like [Marcus] Rashford, and we like other players,” Deco told RAC1. “When we go to the market, there are names that we know and that could improve the team.”

But the former Chelsea midfielder was quick to stress that Barca’s focus lies closer to home before they make any big-money moves.

“Talking about players who have contracts with other clubs is complicated out of respect,” he added.

“Our big priority is to strengthen what we have at home with the renewals of Pedri, Gavi, Araujo, Raphinha, and Kounde.

“I understand that when people talk about signings, they always think about players coming from abroad, but for me, renewals are also signings. Lamine (renewing) is the best signing in history.

“Then, if the team can be improved. From what we’ve seen this season, we need a player with a different profile to what we have to help the strikers.

“Fermin [Lopez] has played as a winger and has done well. The composition of the squad also depends on the market.”

While Deco’s comments offer no confirmation of a formal approach, they do little to dampen Barcelona’s long-standing interest in Diaz, especially if they move players on this summer.

Diaz, for his part, appears relaxed about the situation. The Colombian winger has hinted that he’s open to staying on Merseyside, but also recently made clear that a new contract is yet to be agreed.

“Yes, happy. From the first day I arrived, I’ve always been happy, calm, enjoying the football played at this great team,” Diaz told Telemundo when asked if he wanted to stay.

“We’ll be talking about it, we’ll talk about it [the renewal]. For me, I would stay however many years it takes; it also depends on the club, everything.

“These are details that are sorted out separately. Very calm, I’m happy and enjoying the Premier League.”

Diaz joined Liverpool from Porto in January 2022 in a deal worth up to £50m, and has scored 17 times in his most prolific campaign for the club to date.

He began the 2024–25 season in electric form, netting three goals in his first three league matches, including a brace at Old Trafford and a stunning strike against Brentford.

His hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League group stage was the first of his Liverpool career, and he finished the campaign as a Premier League champion, becoming only the second Colombian to lift the title.

What happens next may depend on Barcelona’s ability to generate funds and how Liverpool handles the final two years of his deal.