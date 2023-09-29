Troy Deeney says Harry Kane ‘can’t do what I can do’ – ‘He’d be f***ing very, very good’

Troy Deeney says Harry Kane “can’t do what I can do” as he claimed he’s better at heading and controlling a ball than the England captain.

The 35-year-old, who now plays for Forest Green Rovers in League Two, was approached by Tottenham to be Kane’s understudy when he was relegated from the Premier League with Watford in 2020, but decided to play for the Hornets in the Championship.

Asked on the Winners Talking Podcast what he thought he would have offered Spurs compared to Kane had he moved to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Deeney said that although the now Bayern Munich star is undoubtedly a “better footballer”, he betters him in a couple of key aspects of the game.

He said: “So is Harry Kane a better footballer than Troy Deeney? F***ing absolutely, absolutely.

“I’d be f***ing naive to say he’s not. He’s a better finisher than me, yes. Can he head a ball better than me? No. Can he control a ball better than me? Like look after it when there’s two men on his back – no.

Hmmm, we would have said yes to both of those, Troy…

He added: “So when you’re winning a game in the 85th minute and you need someone to come on because he’s getting a bit tired or whatever, he can’t do what I can do.

“When I was, if I was, gonna go in at Spurs, that would’ve been my role. That’s it. That’s what I’m talking about. But apparently that was a weird thing to say.”

Deeney’s comments went unchallenged by co-hosts Pound Sterling and Big Doug, who looked a tad surprised but nodded along in agreement, before the striker added: “Also, here’s something that I will say.

“And anyone that knows me and anyone that’s played with me will say this. Can he be honest every single day and say he outworked Troy?

“If he can say he can he’d be f***ing very, very good. But if you can’t, I’m there innit. Cause one thing that anyone knows is I outwork everybody cause I’m not as good as them.”

MAILBOX: Man Utd’s season starts here, Pogba getting his comeuppance, and how to fix VAR…