Silkeborg IF full-back Oliver Sonne has said it is his “dream” to play for Premier League giants Arsenal amidst reports he could be on the move this summer.

The Danish-born Peruvian international is under contract at Silkeborg until the summer of 2026.

He has been a regular for his side this season, playing as both a right and left-back.

Silkeborg started the 2023/24 season well, enjoying a five-match winning run in August and September.

However, they finished the regular season extremely poorly, losing seven in a row and finishing up without a win since October 20.

Their dismal end to the campaign did not harm their league position too dramatically, finishing in the top half on 27 points from a possible 66.

The Danish Superliga finished in mid-March, kicking off last July, with Silkeborg’s only win in five Championship round matches coming against one of the best teams in the country, FC Midtjylland.

They play every top-half team home and away following the end of the regular season and are 18 points off Nordsjaelland in fourth, but only six behind Aarhus GF, meaning they can catch them at least.

Now you know all about how Danish football works (you’re welcome, by the way), let’s take a look at Arsenal fan Sonne, who is very Danish but plays for Peru, which is fun.

The 23-year-old right-back has seven goals and 10 assists in 88 appearances for Silkeborg and in truth, seems quite far off being on the Gunners’ radar.

Despite that, Sonne has said he is open to ‘trying new things’ and has namedropped Arsenal as a “dream” future destination.

“I have been here for three years, and there are times when you want to try new things,” he told Pase Filtrado (via Sport Witness).

“I would like to play in the Italian league or at Arsenal. It would be a dream of mine, but I don’t know if it’s possible at the moment. I hope it can become a reality one day.”

Danish outlet Tipsbladet reckons Sonne could be off to a top club in the summer.

A transfer to Italy seems more realistic than a move to the Emirates, especially with Mikel Arteta unlikely to pursue a new right-back.

Arteta’s top priorities are a new striker and central midfielder, though the latter could be of greater importance with Kai Havertz performing well up front this year.

The Gunners have been strongly linked with several midfield players including Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi.

In terms of strikers, Brentford’s Ivan Toney is a player the Londoners have reportedly looked at in the past.

Bologna frontman Joshua Zirkzee has been strongly linked in recent months with Toney looking unlikely to be of interest in the summer transfer window.

