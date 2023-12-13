‘Definitely a mole’ at Man Utd as ‘information leaks’ a clear sign of dressing room division

Manchester United hero Andy Cole is convinced there’s a “mole” in Erik ten Hag’s dressing room at Old Trafford, with the information leaks clear sign of division among the players at the club.

Ten Hag has had to deal with a number of stories coming out in the press about his training methods and player reactions to various decisions he’s made this season.

The latest leaks led to certain media outlets being banned from a press conference after they failed to ask the club for comment on the stories published.

And Cole believes the leaks would not be occurring if the players in the dressing room had a “winning mentality”.

He told Betfred: “There’s definitely a mole isn’t there? Nothing comes out of a good dressing room, regardless of what’s been going on. Players fall out, the manager and players fall out and these are things that you’d expect to happen in football, but if you’re in a good dressing room, nobody hears about what’s happening. If you’ve got that winning mentality and you want to compete, then not everybody’s going to get on due to the competitive nature of the dressing room.

“At Manchester United now, information is being leaked so regularly and if the dressing room was truly united, then that wouldn’t be happening. Information usually comes out when things aren’t doing well. Some players won’t be happy about their game time, the form of the team or their own form. Everything that’s coming out of the dressing room is negative and that can’t be helping the team and allowing them to move forward.”

United head to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Sunday on the back of their meek exit from the Champions League, and with the pressure growing on Ten Hag, Cole reckons it’s going to be a “tough, tough game” for his former side.

He added: “It’s going to be a tough one. Liverpool have got the bit between their teeth and being brutally honest, they enjoy playing Manchester United now. They look at Manchester United and fancy themselves to get the three points.

“Liverpool are aware that Manchester United are going through a tough time at the moment and they’re going to aim to rub their noses in it. It’s going to be a tough, tough game for them. We have to turn up. Whatever the result, we have to put a performance in. It’s that simple.”

