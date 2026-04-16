Elite Tottenham star ‘definitely staying’ regardless of relegation as fresh Romero exit update emerges

Dejan Kulusevski and Micky van de Ven are unlikely to stay if Tottenham are relegated to the Championship.

Italian transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has explained why he believes Dejan Kulusevski is definitely staying at Tottenham Hotspur, regardless of relegation, while a major update has also emerged on Cristian Romero’s future.

While Spurs are expected to face a mass exodus of players should they drop into the Championship, it appears that Kulusevski will not be one of them.

The Sweden international has not played a single minute for Tottenham this season due to an ongoing knee injury, and there is no denying that his absence has been keenly felt.

Indeed, there’s been a real lack of creativity in the final third without the likes of Kulusesvki, James Maddison and Mohammed Kudus, who had been expected to return this month but has suffered a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury.

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However, despite that lingering threat of top talent moving on, it looks like 25-year-old Kulusevski has no intention of jumping ship and will look to play a part in securing an immediate top-flight return, should the worst happen.

Indeed, according to an interview with Sky Sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, via Football London, Kulusevski will ‘definitely’ be a Tottenham player next season, whichever division they find themselves in.

He added that De Zerbi will be desperate to keep hold of the versatile 25-year-old attacker, ‘due to his experience and personality’.

The Italian reporter said: “I definitely think Kulusevski will stay at Tottenham, even if they leave. He is a good example for other players and De Zerbi likes him.

“He has the right mentality, so I think Kulusevski can become one of the most important players in their project, regardless of whether they play in the Premier League or the Championship.

“De Zerbi will really try to keep him. He loves players like him who have a strong identity and personality. He will definitely try to keep him.”

One player who certainly appears to have played his last game for the club is skipper Cristian Romero, with Fabrizio Romano delivering a major update on the Argentine’s future in north London.

The weekend defeat at Sunderland was compounded by Romero limping off with a knee injury that has ruled him out for the remainder of the season, with his World Cup place also in doubt.

There have been reports that the World Cup winner has likely played his final game for Tottenham, regardless of whether they go down or not, and now Romano has delivered a telling update on Romero’s future.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian said: “What I can tell you is that there is a feeling around all people involved in this story, on player’s side, and then on club side, it is probably going to be time for Cuti Romero to leave in the summer transfer window.

“We know it’s always difficult to negotiate with Tottenham, especially when it’s about top players. They are tough and so obviously, let’s see who is prepared to pay what Tottenham want.

“From what I understand, there is no release clause, in paper, in the contract of Cuti Romero. It was just a gentleman’s agreement, but with the previous chairman, Daniel Levy, but now there is no release clause to be activated.

“The price is up to Tottenham. It’s Tottenham deciding, so we have to see how the negotiations will be.

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“There is interest from Europe, and also from abroad. For sure, there is a lot of interest in Romero, and the expectation of those around player and club is that something will happen in the summer.

“But again, it depends on the price.”

Atletico Madrid remain the top suitor for Romero’s signature, having previously tried to lure the 27-year-old to the Spanish capital, although much will likely depend on the severity of his knee injury.